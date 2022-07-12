Migrant Surge Is Top Concern at Biden Meeting With Mexico’s López Obrador

President Biden met Tuesday with Mexico’s president at the White House as both nations face a surge in migration and growing differences on energy, trade and the extradition of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to the U.S.

Mr. Biden and Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador discussed joint projects to modernize border infrastructure to improve the flow of people and commerce through the busiest ports of entry into the U.S. The U.S. plans to put $3.4 billion from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law toward the projects, Mr. Biden said.