Home Business Migrant Surge Is Top Concern at Biden Meeting With Mexico’s López Obrador
Business

Migrant Surge Is Top Concern at Biden Meeting With Mexico’s López Obrador

by News
0 views
migrant-surge-is-top-concern-at-biden-meeting-with-mexico’s-lopez-obrador

President Biden met Tuesday with Mexico’s president at the White House as both nations face a surge in migration and growing differences on energy, trade and the extradition of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to the U.S.

Mr. Biden and Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador discussed joint projects to modernize border infrastructure to improve the flow of people and commerce through the busiest ports of entry into the U.S. The U.S. plans to put $3.4 billion from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law toward the projects, Mr. Biden said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dividend Payouts Hit Record Despite Rocky Stretch in...

Netflix Seeks to Renegotiate Deals to Show Ads...

Treasury Nominee Pressed on Global Tax Deal, China...

Pig-Heart Transplants Offer Chance to Improve Tests for...

BTS Is Coming to Disney

Peloton to Stop Making Bikes Itself

PepsiCo Revenue Rises as Higher Prices, Snack Brands...

Union Organizing Efforts Jump in First Half of...

Housing Could Provide More Fuel for Inflation

Yellen Seeks Support in Asia for Russian-Oil Price...

Leave a Reply