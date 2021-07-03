migrant-boat-sinks-off-coast-of-tunisia,-43-missing

PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION: A patrol boat of the Italian Coast Guards (Guardia Costiera) transports migrants towards the port of Palermo, Sicily, on September 17, 2020 (Photo by Alessandro FUCARINI / bioreports)

At least 43 people were missing off the southeastern coast of Tunisia after a boat carrying more than 120 migrants sank, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Saturday.

“Eighty-four migrants were rescued and 43 others disappeared after a boat carrying 127 migrants sank off the coast of Zarzis” on Friday night, Mongi Slim of the Red Crescent told bioreports.

The vessel had set off from Libya’s coast, he added, citing the accounts of survivors.

The Tunisian navy rescued “84 illegal migrants of various nationalities” including from Bangladesh, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea and Sudan, the defence ministry said.

The survivors picked up off Zarzis were aged between three and 40, the ministry said, without giving any number for those missing.

It said that the boat had departed the port of Zuwara, in northwestern Libya during the night between Monday and Tuesday.

