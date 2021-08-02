Home ENTERTAINMENT Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+ – TVLine
Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+ – TVLine

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is coming back for more hockey glory. Disney+ announced Monday that the series starring Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham has been renewed for Season 2.

Series creator Steve Brill and showrunners Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith will all return to executive-produce Season 2, which is expected to start production in early 2022.

The series kicked off with the Ducks as a powerhouse organization, led by Coach T, who operate under a cutthroat ideology in which winning is everything. After 12-year-old Evan was cut from the Ducks, he started his own team — the Don’t Bothers — with help from his mom Alex. A down-and-out Bombay reluctantly allowed the newly formed squad to practice on his rink, and he eventually broke out of his curmudgeon shell to become their coach.

The season ended with (SPOILER ALERT!) the Don’t Bothers forfeiting the state championship game due to Sofi’s injury, only to defeat the Ducks in an unsanctioned game and win ownership of the coveted team moniker.

Brill, who wrote all three Mighty Ducks films, already has ideas for Season 2, including potentially bringing in Joshua Jackson’s Charlie Conway and SNL vet Kenan Thompson’s Russ Tyler for highly anticipated cameos.

“Josh and I … were in talks four years ago to do this show together, and then it wasn’t possible for him to even be in talks for the episodes that I did,” Brill previously told TVLine. “For Season 2, I’d love to re-engage and explore that concept again, depending on his schedule… The question is, can he do a whole season? That’s a big commitment, and he’s always on another show. I really want to be able to write him a great role and a great arc in a season.”

Brill also noted that “Kenan and I [talked about whether] he could come in next season and do at least an episode. He said he would, so I’m going to hold him to it.”

