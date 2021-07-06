Might and Magic X May Return to Steam – TechRaptor

A few weeks ago, Ubisoft delisted Might and Magic X on Steam after it shut down servers for the game. Now, a new statement from the company indicates that the game may return in the future.

Might and Magic X launched on PC all the way back in 2014. It had a pretty small playerbase on Steam as shown on Steam Charts; that’s no surprise considering that this is a somewhat older game franchise that’s a bit niche nowadays. Unfortunately, the game has now been pulled from the storefront for the moment — and even existing players are having difficulty playing it.

Why Was Might and Magic X Delisted from Steam?

Might and Magic X was delisted from Steam after a problem was discovered with the way the game interacted with Ubisoft servers — or more specifically, servers that were already shut down earlier in June.

As shown on Ubisoft’s Multiplayer and Online Services availability page, Might and Magic X was one of many games that had its online servers shut down. That shouldn’t have been a problem for a single-player game, but players on the game’s Steam Community discussions reported that it was effectively broken — they were unable to access any of the bonus content in the game.

After this issue was discovered, Ubisoft made the decision to delist the game from Steam. That certainly sounds like a death blow for this legacy game, but the good news is that it’s not all over just yet.

Ubisoft Statement Indicates Might and Magic X May Return to Steam

We reached out to Ubisoft about the Might and Magic X shutdown on Steam and got a bit of positive news — there’s a chance that the game will make its way back to Steam.

Here’s what Ubisoft had to say on the matter:

We are constantly assessing what’s needed to deliver the best possible experience for our players. On June 1st, we shut down various services for several legacy games on PC, including for Might & Magic X – Legacy, as they could no longer meet our security standards. During that process, we unfortunately encountered an unexpected issue with this title, preventing new and returning players to access the game and its DLCs. We are currently investigating all available options and will keep players informed as we can share more. In the meantime, we made the decision to remove Might & Magic X – Legacy from sale until further notice.

Based on what users have said in Steam Community discussions, it appears that the game is checking an external server to see if certain content is unlocked. That server is now offline, so players are having trouble accessing it since the game is trying to check a server that no longer exists.

That said, the community has already figured out a few workarounds by modifying the game’s XML files. Presumably, Ubisoft can do something similar as an official patch and remove any dependence on the servers that have been shut down. For now, we’ll have to wait and see what solution (if any) they can come up with.

What do you think of the situation with Might and Magic X? Do you think Ubisoft will be able to bring the game back online? Let us know in the comments below!