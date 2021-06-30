midlands-police-make-arrest-in-‘gang-related’-shooting-that-killed-woman

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office charged a gunman Tuesday in what it called a fatal ‘gang related’ shooting.

Juwone D’Angelo Kelley-Jay turned himself into deputies, the office said. Deputies charged him with murder, attempted murder, weapon possession during violent crime and shooting into a vehicle. He is currently jailed at Sumter County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Kelley-Jay shot 20-year-old Kalieah Green on May 25 in the 4200 block of Hickory Road, according to police. That’s in the Cherryvale area, between U.S. 378/Broad Street and S.C. 40.

“Based on what we have now, we think this incident was gang related,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff did not elaborate on how the shooting was gang related in a statement Tuesday.

“This arrest is one that is bittersweet because Kalieah Green’s family is still grieving her loss,” Dennis said. “While I’m glad the shooting suspect is off the streets, I am disturbed at the amount of young lives that have been cut short because of this senseless act. We are still investigating to find out why this happened but I can say there is absolutely no .imate reason for what happened.”