middleweight-champion,-israel-adesanya,-defeats-cannonier-to-retain-title

Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya has brushed aside the challenge of Jared Cannonier, a middleweight contender, at the T-mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

He defeated Cannonier at the T-mobile Arena, Las Vegas in a masterclass of technical precision at UFC 276.

The middleweight champion’s clash with the American challenger was not an easy win for Adesanya. Cannonier struggled to lay a finger on the elusive Kiwi for large sections of the contest.

He defeated Jarred Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) to retain the UFC middleweight championship.

Adesanya controlled the fight in four out of five rounds. Cannonier did his best but he simply wasn’t on the same level as Izzy. It was therefore an unanimous decision for ‘The last Stylebender’.

“I’ll tell you one thing, they had an excellent game plan,” Adesanya said afterwards. “It was really hard to get my follow ups going, my second phases going because they had a good game plan.”

“Look we know who’s next,” Adesanya said calling out Alex Pereira. “Trust me, the first time I told you, it was an error on my part spamming the right hand and that was in kickboxing.