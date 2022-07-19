Mid-air scuffle: IndiGo puts LDF convener, 2 Youth Congress workers on no-fly list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/NEW DELHI: IndiGo announced Monday it was putting Kerala’s LDF convenor E P

Jayarajan

on its no-fly list for three weeks and two

Youth Congress

workers for two weeks following a probe into a scuffle onboard an aircraft carrying chief minister

Pinarayi Vijayan

on June 13. This is the first known instance of an Indian airline putting a politician on no-fly list.

Both bans are with retrospective effective from July 16 across both domestic and international flights of IndiGo.

Jayarajan responded that neither he nor any member of his family would ever travel by an IndiGo flight. “I won’t fly IndiGo even if I have to walk all the way to my destination.”

Youth Congress workers Naveen Kumar R K and Farsin Majeed P P had shouted slogans against Vijayan on a flight from Kannur after it landed at Thiruvananthapuram. Jayarajan then pushed the duo to the floor of the aircraft.

