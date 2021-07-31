MicroStrategy’s Bitcoins Dominate Its Market Cap – Forbes

MicroStrategy reported its June quarter results on Thursday with revenue and earnings exceeding expectations. However, it is its bitcoin holdings that are driving its stock price and market cap.
Business is finally seeing growth
MicroStrategy had seen its revenue decline year over year for the past six years. However, second quarter revenue grew 13.4% to $125 million or 10% on a constant currency basis. For the first half this year revenue has grown almost 12% for a total of $248 million.
Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation and more importantly, impairment losses and gains from its bitcoin holdings, more than doubled from $8.6 million in the June 2020 quarter to $21.6 million this year. Non-GAAP EPS almost tripled from a year ago, coming in at $1.72 per share vs. $0.60 a year ago.
MicroStrategy is focused on bitcoin
Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s CEO, said that, “We continue to be pleased by the results of the implementation of our digital asset strategy. Our latest capital raise allowed us to expand our digital holdings, which now exceed 105,000 bitcoins. Going forward, we intend to continue to deploy additional capital into our digital asset strategy.”
The company has taken its cash position down from $530 million at the end of June 2020 to only $56 million at the end of June this year. It has also raised over $2 billion in debt to finance buying over 105,000 bitcoins.
It is easy to see in the graph below that MicroStrategy’s stock price is being driven by bitcoin.
Market cap has increased by 4x but driven by debt
MicroStrategy’s market cap has risen from $1.5 billion at the end of 2019 to over $6.1 billion. While a portion, just over $100 million, can be attributed to revenue growth, the bulk has been driven by $4.2 billion in bitcoin value.
December 2019
- 2019 revenue of $486 million
- Market cap to revenue multiple of 3.0x (the same at year end 2017 and 2018)
- Market cap of $1.47 billion
June 2021
- 2022 estimate revenue of $532 million
- Market cap to revenue multiple of 3.0x
- Market cap of $1.6 billion
Combined with:
- 105,085 Bitcoins owned
- Bitcoin price of $39,700
- Value of $4.2 billion
Total business and bitcoin value of $5.8 billion
Vs. current market cap of $6.1 billion
The remaining $300 million is a combination of a higher valuation of the business and value of the company’s bitcoin holdings beyond its current price of $39,700 on Friday.
- Note that $2.74 billion has been spent to buy bitcoins
- So far the company has seen gains of $1.43 billion in its bitcoin holdings
It started in July 2020
When MicroStrategy released its June 2020 quarter results on July 28 it announced a new capital allocation strategy. It said, “With more than $500 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and an operating plan that anticipates generating material free cash flow going forward, MicroStrategy intends to return up to $250 million to its shareholders over the next 12 months. In addition, under this capital allocation strategy, MicroStrategy will seek to invest up to another $250 million over the next 12 months in one or more alternative investments or assets, which may include stocks, bonds, commodities such as gold, digital assets such as bitcoin, or other asset types. Both of these strategies will depend on market conditions.”
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- July 27, 2020: $117.66 Bitcoin: $10,990
- July 28, 2020: $117.81 Bitcoin: $10,912
- July 29, 2020: $122.74 Bitcoin: $11,100
Bitcoin as Primary Treasury Reserve Asset
On August 11, 2020, the company announced that it purchased 21,454 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $250 million, inclusive of fees and expenses. This was $11,653 per bitcoin.
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- August 10, 2020: $123.62 Bitcoin: $11,878
- August 11, 2020: $134.89 Bitcoin: $11,410
- August 12, 2020: $137.04 Bitcoin: $11,584
Blew past the $250 million initial goal
On October 27, 2020, MicroStrategy announced that it had bought $425 million worth of bitcoins during the September quarter. MicroStrategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, said, “Our recent decision to make bitcoin our primary treasury reserve asset is the latest example of MicroStrategy’s embrace of virtual technologies. The purchase of $425 million of bitcoin during the quarter offers the possibility of greater return potential for investors than holding such balances in cash and has increased the overall visibility of MicroStrategy in the market.”
The company spent about $11,111 for its bitcoins, which were underwater as of September 30, but bitcoin recovered and by October 27 the company’s holdings were in positive territory.
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- October 26, 2020: $175.00 Bitcoin: $13,075
- October 27, 2020: $175.58 Bitcoin: $13,654
- October 28, 2020: $162.15 Bitcoin: $13,271
Convertible debt to buy bitcoin
On December 7, 2020, the company announced that it was looking to issue $400 million of convertible debt with the purpose of buying bitcoins. Four days later it announced that it had raised $650 million due in 2025 with an interest rate of 0.75% and an initial conversion rate of $397.99 per share.
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- December 7, 2020: $336.22 Bitcoin: $19,191
- December 8, 2020: $289.45 Bitcoin: $18,321
- December 9, 2020: $286.21 Bitcoin: $18,553
- December 10, 2020: $290.33 Bitcoin: $18,264
- December 11, 2020: $285.92 Bitcoin: $18,058
Over $1 billion in bitcoin
On December 21, 2020, the company announced, “it had purchased an additional approximately 29,646 bitcoins for approximately $650 million in cash in accordance with its Treasury Reserve Policy, at an average price of approximately $21,925 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. As of December 21, 2020, the Company holds an aggregate of approximately 70,470 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.125 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $15,964 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.”
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- December 20, 2020: $301.20 Bitcoin: $23,477
- December 21, 2020: $317.60 Bitcoin: $22,803
- December 22, 2020: $331.50 Bitcoin: $23,783
Made 100% on its bitcoins
On its December quarter results announced on January 28 this year the company announced, “we continue to plan to hold our bitcoin and invest additional excess cash flows in bitcoin. Additionally, we will explore various approaches to acquire additional bitcoin as part of our overall corporate strategy.”
This was probably due to MicroStrategy doubling the value of the bitcoins it had bought. As of December 31, 2020, it had cost an average $15,964 to buy 70,784 bitcoins. As you can see below when the company announced its results bitcoin was over $30,000.
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- January 27, 2021: $540.10 Bitcoin: $30,432
- January 28, 2021: $578.38 Bitcoin: $31,649
- January 29, 2021: $617.31 Bitcoin: $34,316
Raised over $1 billion to buy bitcoins
On February 16 the company announced that it was looking to issue $600 million in a convertible offering. Three days later it announced that it had raised $1.05 billion due in 2027 with an initial conversion price of $1,432.46 per share.
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- February 16, 2021: $955.00 Bitcoin: $49,199
- February 17, 2020: $941.80 Bitcoin: $52,149
- February 18, 2021: $927.78 Bitcoin: $51,679
- February 19, 2021: $963.72 Bitcoin: $55,888
Pays over $1 billion for more bitcoins
On February 24 the company announced that it spent the money it had just raised and used $1.026 billon for 19,452 bitcoins. This was $52,765 per bitcoin and increased its total to 90,351 bitcoins for $2.171 billion.
Michael J. Saylor, MicroStrategy’s CEO said, “The company now holds over 90,000 bitcoins, reaffirming our belief that bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, can serve as a dependable store of value. We will continue to pursue our strategy of acquiring bitcoin with excess cash and we may from time to time, subject to market conditions, issue debt or equity securities in capital raising transactions with the objective of using the proceeds to purchase additional bitcoin.”
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- February 23, 2021: $691.23 Bitcoin: $48,824
- February 24, 2021: $817.69 Bitcoin: $49,705
- February 25, 2021: $731.61 Bitcoin: $47,093
Issues $500 million in debt
On June 14 the company announced that it had taken on $500 million of debt at an interest rate of 6.125% due in 2028. In the press release it stated, “MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoin.”
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- June 13, 2021: $516.44 Bitcoin: $39,097
- June 14, 2021: $598.49 Bitcoin: $40,218
- June 15, 2021: $630.54 Bitcoin: $40,406
Owns over 105,000 bitcoins
As bitcoin’s price fell MicroStrategy announced on June 21 that it had bought about 13,005 bitcoins for $489 million or $37,617 per bitcoin. This now gave the company approximately 105,085 bitcoins at an average purchase price of $26,080.
MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:
- June 20, 2021: $646.46 Bitcoin: $35,698
- June 21, 2021: $583.67 Bitcoin: $31,676
- June 22, 2021: $553.72 Bitcoin: $32,505