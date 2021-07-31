MicroStrategy’s Bitcoins Dominate Its Market Cap – Forbes

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor speaks at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency … [+] conference. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MicroStrategy reported its June quarter results on Thursday with revenue and earnings exceeding expectations. However, it is its bitcoin holdings that are driving its stock price and market cap.

Business is finally seeing growth

MicroStrategy had seen its revenue decline year over year for the past six years. However, second quarter revenue grew 13.4% to $125 million or 10% on a constant currency basis. For the first half this year revenue has grown almost 12% for a total of $248 million.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation and more importantly, impairment losses and gains from its bitcoin holdings, more than doubled from $8.6 million in the June 2020 quarter to $21.6 million this year. Non-GAAP EPS almost tripled from a year ago, coming in at $1.72 per share vs. $0.60 a year ago.

MicroStrategy is focused on bitcoin

Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s CEO, said that, “We continue to be pleased by the results of the implementation of our digital asset strategy. Our latest capital raise allowed us to expand our digital holdings, which now exceed 105,000 bitcoins. Going forward, we intend to continue to deploy additional capital into our digital asset strategy.”

The company has taken its cash position down from $530 million at the end of June 2020 to only $56 million at the end of June this year. It has also raised over $2 billion in debt to finance buying over 105,000 bitcoins.

It is easy to see in the graph below that MicroStrategy’s stock price is being driven by bitcoin.

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices with how much the company has spent on bitcoins

StockCharts.com



Market cap has increased by 4x but driven by debt

MicroStrategy’s market cap has risen from $1.5 billion at the end of 2019 to over $6.1 billion. While a portion, just over $100 million, can be attributed to revenue growth, the bulk has been driven by $4.2 billion in bitcoin value.

December 2019

2019 revenue of $486 million

Market cap to revenue multiple of 3.0x (the same at year end 2017 and 2018)

Market cap of $1.47 billion

June 2021

2022 estimate revenue of $532 million

Market cap to revenue multiple of 3.0x

Market cap of $1.6 billion

Combined with:

105,085 Bitcoins owned

Bitcoin price of $39,700

Value of $4.2 billion

Total business and bitcoin value of $5.8 billion

Vs. current market cap of $6.1 billion

The remaining $300 million is a combination of a higher valuation of the business and value of the company’s bitcoin holdings beyond its current price of $39,700 on Friday.

Note that $2.74 billion has been spent to buy bitcoins

So far the company has seen gains of $1.43 billion in its bitcoin holdings

It started in July 2020

When MicroStrategy released its June 2020 quarter results on July 28 it announced a new capital allocation strategy. It said, “With more than $500 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and an operating plan that anticipates generating material free cash flow going forward, MicroStrategy intends to return up to $250 million to its shareholders over the next 12 months. In addition, under this capital allocation strategy, MicroStrategy will seek to invest up to another $250 million over the next 12 months in one or more alternative investments or assets, which may include stocks, bonds, commodities such as gold, digital assets such as bitcoin, or other asset types. Both of these strategies will depend on market conditions.”

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:

July 27, 2020: $117.66 Bitcoin: $10,990

July 28, 2020: $117.81 Bitcoin: $10,912

July 29, 2020: $122.74 Bitcoin: $11,100

MicroStrategy buys more than $1 billion worth of bitcoin.

STRF/STAR MAX/IPx



Bitcoin as Primary Treasury Reserve Asset

On August 11, 2020, the company announced that it purchased 21,454 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $250 million, inclusive of fees and expenses. This was $11,653 per bitcoin.

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:

August 10, 2020: $123.62 Bitcoin: $11,878

August 11, 2020: $134.89 Bitcoin: $11,410

August 12, 2020: $137.04 Bitcoin: $11,584

Blew past the $250 million initial goal

On October 27, 2020, MicroStrategy announced that it had bought $425 million worth of bitcoins during the September quarter. MicroStrategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, said, “Our recent decision to make bitcoin our primary treasury reserve asset is the latest example of MicroStrategy’s embrace of virtual technologies. The purchase of $425 million of bitcoin during the quarter offers the possibility of greater return potential for investors than holding such balances in cash and has increased the overall visibility of MicroStrategy in the market.”

The company spent about $11,111 for its bitcoins, which were underwater as of September 30, but bitcoin recovered and by October 27 the company’s holdings were in positive territory.

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:

October 26, 2020: $175.00 Bitcoin: $13,075

October 27, 2020: $175.58 Bitcoin: $13,654

October 28, 2020: $162.15 Bitcoin: $13,271

Convertible debt to buy bitcoin

On December 7, 2020, the company announced that it was looking to issue $400 million of convertible debt with the purpose of buying bitcoins. Four days later it announced that it had raised $650 million due in 2025 with an interest rate of 0.75% and an initial conversion rate of $397.99 per share.

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:

December 7, 2020: $336.22 Bitcoin: $19,191

December 8, 2020: $289.45 Bitcoin: $18,321

December 9, 2020: $286.21 Bitcoin: $18,553

December 10, 2020: $290.33 Bitcoin: $18,264

December 11, 2020: $285.92 Bitcoin: $18,058

Over $1 billion in bitcoin

On December 21, 2020, the company announced, “it had purchased an additional approximately 29,646 bitcoins for approximately $650 million in cash in accordance with its Treasury Reserve Policy, at an average price of approximately $21,925 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. As of December 21, 2020, the Company holds an aggregate of approximately 70,470 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.125 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $15,964 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.”

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:

December 20, 2020: $301.20 Bitcoin: $23,477

December 21, 2020: $317.60 Bitcoin: $22,803

December 22, 2020: $331.50 Bitcoin: $23,783

An abstract composition of a golden bitcoin and graph financial data, representing the growth of the … [+] crypto-currency.

getty



Made 100% on its bitcoins

On its December quarter results announced on January 28 this year the company announced, “we continue to plan to hold our bitcoin and invest additional excess cash flows in bitcoin. Additionally, we will explore various approaches to acquire additional bitcoin as part of our overall corporate strategy.”

This was probably due to MicroStrategy doubling the value of the bitcoins it had bought. As of December 31, 2020, it had cost an average $15,964 to buy 70,784 bitcoins. As you can see below when the company announced its results bitcoin was over $30,000.

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:

January 27, 2021: $540.10 Bitcoin: $30,432

January 28, 2021: $578.38 Bitcoin: $31,649

January 29, 2021: $617.31 Bitcoin: $34,316

Raised over $1 billion to buy bitcoins

On February 16 the company announced that it was looking to issue $600 million in a convertible offering. Three days later it announced that it had raised $1.05 billion due in 2027 with an initial conversion price of $1,432.46 per share.

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:

February 16, 2021: $955.00 Bitcoin: $49,199

February 17, 2020: $941.80 Bitcoin: $52,149

February 18, 2021: $927.78 Bitcoin: $51,679

February 19, 2021: $963.72 Bitcoin: $55,888

Pays over $1 billion for more bitcoins

On February 24 the company announced that it spent the money it had just raised and used $1.026 billon for 19,452 bitcoins. This was $52,765 per bitcoin and increased its total to 90,351 bitcoins for $2.171 billion.

Michael J. Saylor, MicroStrategy’s CEO said, “The company now holds over 90,000 bitcoins, reaffirming our belief that bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, can serve as a dependable store of value. We will continue to pursue our strategy of acquiring bitcoin with excess cash and we may from time to time, subject to market conditions, issue debt or equity securities in capital raising transactions with the objective of using the proceeds to purchase additional bitcoin.”

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:

February 23, 2021: $691.23 Bitcoin: $48,824

February 24, 2021: $817.69 Bitcoin: $49,705

February 25, 2021: $731.61 Bitcoin: $47,093

Issues $500 million in debt

On June 14 the company announced that it had taken on $500 million of debt at an interest rate of 6.125% due in 2028. In the press release it stated, “MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoin.”

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices:

June 13, 2021: $516.44 Bitcoin: $39,097

June 14, 2021: $598.49 Bitcoin: $40,218

June 15, 2021: $630.54 Bitcoin: $40,406

Owns over 105,000 bitcoins

As bitcoin’s price fell MicroStrategy announced on June 21 that it had bought about 13,005 bitcoins for $489 million or $37,617 per bitcoin. This now gave the company approximately 105,085 bitcoins at an average purchase price of $26,080.

MicroStrategy and bitcoin prices: