Microsoft Teams now has 250 million monthly active users – Windows Central

Microsoft Teams’ numbers keep on growing. Just a few short months ago, back in April 2021, Teams boasted 145 million daily active users. That number has since ballooned to 250 million monthly active users. Though the qualifier is different (monthly versus daily), a quarter of a billion monthly users is no small feat.

This figure was shared by Kyle Vikstrom, Director of Microsoft Investor Relations, with Mary Jo Foley over at ZDNet. The news comes ahead of Microsoft’s fiscal year 2021 fourth-quarter earnings call.

Teams is at the center of Microsoft’s plans for the immediate future. Not only is it being directly integrated into Windows 11 as the default Chat app, but it’s also bonding with Windows in other ways, and is getting constant updates for its own functionalities.

You can expect Teams to continue to improve itself and be the pacesetter for other Microsoft apps as it keeps dominating the work world and expands into general consumer spaces, attempting to dislodge Zoom as the de facto video calling app for everyday chitchats.

Do note that Teams is not the only communication solution Microsoft offers. Though it does not attract as many headlines anymore, Skype persists for those who prefer the classic choice to web-based phone calls and conferences.


Microsoft Teams remains a powerhouse app for Microsoft and isn’t set to slow down anytime soon. Expect many new features and functionalities as the app evolves in the coming years.

