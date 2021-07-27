Microsoft Teams hits 250 million monthly active user milestone – ZDNet



Credit: Microsoft



Microsoft officials say the Teams collaboration platform has hit the 250 million monthly active user milestone, up from the 145 million daily active user total it hit in April this year. Microsoft execs shared the new number as part of the company’s Q4 FY21 earnings announcement on July 27.

Kyle Vikstrom, Director of Microsoft Investor Relations, shared the new Teams usage number with me ahead of the Q4 FY21 analyst call. The new metric Microsoft is using is monthly, not daily, active users.

In April 2020, Microsoft was at 75 million daily active users with Teams. Microsoft officials have said the rapid growth of the product is in large part fueled by the need for remote work during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Teams is part of Microsoft’s “Commercial cloud” category and also is part of its office commercial products and cloud services revenue category. Teams began as a group-chat platform but Microsoft has been turning it into an almost operating-system-like product over time by extending its capabilities and features. Microsoft officials said “commercial cloud” revenues — Office 365, Azure, Dynamics 365 and other cloud services — hit $19.5 billion in Q4, compared to $14.3 billion a year ago.

Microsoft is trying to grow Teams beyond its established business base by adding consumer features to the product. Microsoft is integrating a Teams Chat button into the Windows 11 taskbar in the hopes of getting more people to try Teams’ consumer capabilities.