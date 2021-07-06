Home Technology Microsoft Surface Duo fire-sale price is almost as low as a Nintendo Switch OLED – Bioreports
Technology

Microsoft Surface Duo fire-sale price is almost as low as a Nintendo Switch OLED – Bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
microsoft-surface-duo-fire-sale-price-is-almost-as-low-as-a-nintendo-switch-oled-–-bioreports
microsoft-duo-xbox-cloud

Scott Stein/Bioreports

You may have thought $1,500 was a little steep for Microsoft’s first Surface Phone, and you were right. While the Surface Duo has a lot of great hardware in it, the software just never fully came together. As a result, the price on this fascinating folding phone has been dropping like crazy over the last two months. A few weeks ago it seemed likely that cutting the price by two-thirds would have been the lowest point, but today you can grab a Surface Duo at Woot for $410, making it just $60 more than the freshly announced Nintendo Switch OLED due out in October.

Even if all you wanted was a quirky gadget to experiment with, a Surface Duo for $410 is a pretty great deal. The two large displays can be used side by side or you can fold it into a tiny laptop and enjoy movies or gaming. Fans of Xbox game streaming will find it’s surprisingly fun to have the lower screen act as a controller for your favorite Xbox games, and if you go looking for some decent emulator apps you’ll find there’s a ton of other games you can play wherever you are. 

The only real downside here is software updates: If Microsoft is getting rid of these phones at such a rapid rate there’s a good chance you’re not going to see much support for this model for very long.

http://news.google.com/


Now playing:
Watch this:

Microsoft Surface Duo review: 5 stages of dealing with…



11:41

Subscribe to our daily spotlight on the best tech deals on the web — from phones to gadgets and more.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The Audacity! How to wreck an open-source project...

Microsoft (MSFT) Eyes Bigger Share as Video Gaming...

The Galaxy Buds 2’s biggest secret, Active Noise...

Trends in Media Use and Purchasing Behaviour Amongst...

Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED: how to...

UK stammer charity slams Apple over ‘ableist’ and...

Peugeot Unveils Wingless 9X8 Hypercar and It Looks...

Fourth of July sale ends tonight: 2-for-1 passes...

Samsung rolls out July 2021 patches to Galaxy...

How to turn a PC or tablet into...

Leave a Reply