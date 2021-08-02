Home Technology Microsoft releases Windows as a subscription, announces pricing, starting its ‘Cloud PC’ era – GeekWire
Microsoft released Windows 365 for business users this morning, making its flagship operating system widely available as a subscription for the first time.

It’s a major step toward Microsoft’s vision for “Cloud PCs.” Using the service, business customers will be able to stream Windows 10, and later Windows 11, to any device, including Mac, iPad, Linux, and Android.

Prices will range from $20/month per user to $162/month per user, depending on business size and selected technical configuration, including storage, memory, and number of virtual processors.

The company has seen significant growth in recent years in parts of its business that have shifted to the cloud and subscription-based pricing, including Office 365 and the Azure cloud platform. Revenue in the company’s Windows division hasn’t grown at the same pace.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced Windows 365 at the company’s Ignite partner conference last month.

