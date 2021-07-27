microsoft-posts-big-earnings-beat,-but-windows-revenue-from-device-makers-falls-3%-–.

Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Corp., listens to audience questions at the Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting in Bellevue, Washington on November 30, 2016.

Microsoft shares fell as much as 3% in extended trading on Tuesday after the software and hardware company issued fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and reported a revenue decline for sales of Windows licenses to device makers.

Here’s how the company did:

Earnings: $2.17 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.92 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$2.17 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.92 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $46.15 billion, vs. $44.24 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 21% year over year in the quarter, which ended June 30, according to a statement. In the previous quarter revenue had increased by 19%.

Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment, which includes the Azure public cloud, Windows Server, SQL Server and GitHub, produced $17.38 billion in revenue, up 30% year over year. Analysts polled by StreetAccount had expected $16.33 billion in revenue.

Revenue from Azure, which competes with Amazon Web Services, grew 51% in the quarter. Analysts had been expecting 45.3% revenue growth from Azure, according to a . consensus, while the StreetAccount consensus was 42%. In the prior quarter Azure revenue grew 50%. Microsoft does not disclose Azure revenue in dollars.

The Productivity and Business Processes unit, which contains Office productivity software along with LinkedIn and Dynamics, contributed $14.69 billion in revenue, up 25% and above the StreetAccount consensus of $13.93 billion.

Microsoft’s More Personal Computing segment, which features Windows, as well as devices, gaming and search advertising, generated $14.09 billion in revenue. That’s up 9% and more than the $13.74 billion StreetAccount consensus.