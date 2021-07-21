Xbox players can claim the skies next week.

Dan Ackerman/Bioreports



Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able live out their piloting fantasies on console starting next Tuesday, July 27, as Microsoft Flight Simulator comes to Xbox Series X|S. The ultrarealistic flight sim is the headliner of the service’s July lineup, which also includes Battlefield V.

You may need to clear some space on your Xbox, though, since it’ll reportedly require nearly 100GB.

Flight Sim landed on PC last summer and gave Bioreports’s Dan Ackerman the chance to buzz his Brooklyn apartment building. Modders even mirrored the 200,000-ton cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year.

In a July 15 development update, Asobo Studio hinted that it’s planning to add helicopters to the game next year. Before that, a free Top Gun: Maverick tie-in expansion is coming this fall.