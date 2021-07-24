Microsoft Flight Simulator On Xbox Series X/S Looks Great In Screenshots – Screen Rant

After spending time with an Xbox Series X|S preview build of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Windows Central‘s Matt Brown shared some impressive screenshots of the game running on the current-gen consoles. The screenshots are superb, even on Microsoft’s lower-priced hardware, the $299 Xbox Series S.

Microsoft’s latest airplane simulator title has left both longtime fans and casual players impressed by the game’s stunning imagery, which often renders Microsoft Flight Simulator hard to distinguish from reality. Entire cities, forests, and dynamic weather patterns can be rendered in real-time 3D thanks to Microsoft’s Azure cloud-computing technology, which processes and streams petabytes of data on the backend. Though Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS) launched in August 2020 on PC and later came to VR headsets, the console versions have yet to release. Microsoft announced at its E3 2021 showcase in June that the game will come to Xbox Series X|S hardware on July 27, almost one year after the initial PC release.

Ahead of Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s console debut, Windows Central‘s Matt Brown shared six beautiful screenshots on Twitter of the game actively running on an Xbox Series X|S preview build. The three Series X screenshots were taken from the cockpit view of three different planes, each showing off a distinct, breathtaking vista in 4K resolution. After sharing the initial Series X screenshots, Brown followed up by sharing three screenshots taken on the Series S. One image shows a picturesque island surrounded by the ocean, the second focuses on a cockpit view, and the third shows a cityscape from outside a plane. Regarding the Series S build, Brown notes, “So far REALLY impressed with the optimizations on this version.”

And for those curious, this is Microsoft Flight Simulator running on Xbox Series S hardware. So far REALLY impressed with the optimizations on this version. Crazy what this $299 box can do when in the right hands. pic.twitter.com/wNnrshoUNA — Matt Brown (@mattjbrown) July 22, 2021

MSFS looks remarkable running on the Series S. In one sense, it’s not surprising, given that a lot of the game’s processing is done via the cloud. On the other hand, the cloud doesn’t run the whole game, so it’s still impressive that the Series S can run MSFS as well as it does. The Series S is meant to be Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox machine, after all. By comparison, the capabilities of the Xbox Series X with regards to Microsoft Flight Simulator were less in question, since 4K footage of the game appeared during Xbox’s E3 presentation in June.

Console players have waited a long time for Microsoft Flight Simulator to arrive on their preferred platform, so it’s exciting that the critically acclaimed PC title will be available for a wider audience. Developer Asobo Studio is also adding a number of accessibility features to coincide with the console launch, providing players who would otherwise be daunted by the prospect of starting a flight sim a way to ease into the game. With a free Top Gun update arriving later this year and helicopters coming in 2022, Flight Sim fans have plenty of fresh content still on the horizon.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC and comes to Xbox Series X|S on July 27, 2021.

