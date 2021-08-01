Microsoft Flight Simulator: How to Find Your House | Game Rant – GameRant

As Microsoft Flight Simulator can show fans the entire world, some may just want to see their home on the map, and this guide explains how.

With the recent release of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X/S following the PC release last year, players are enjoying flying around landmarks and sightseeing from a bird’s eye view in locations they’ve never been. However, much like how everyone uses Google Maps to find their house at least once, some gamers would like to take a rather personal flight to their home, or any location of choice. This guide will explain how fans can find their residence or any other lesser-known location they’d like to visit.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is rather impressive in that instead of using smaller maps for select areas, it houses maps of the entire world, making the simulator great for the immersion of flying across the globe. It uses the same technology that assists the 3D mapping with Google Maps, which is fitting since Google Maps is a great tool to help players find the location they want to fly to or from. The most important thing fans need to have is the coordinates of the location in question.

How to Get the Coordinates

Coordinates are a great tool for finding any location imaginable. They’re the set of numbers that specify a location’s latitude and longitude, which are great for Microsoft Flight Simulator pilots. While they’re not so easily found like an address, Google Maps also lists the coordinates when a location is selected, making finding them a quick search away with select keywords. For fans having trouble finding their home with keywords, they may be better off searching their address.

For fans playing on PC, all that’s left is to go to Microsoft Flight Simulator’s world map and copy and paste the coordinates into the world map’s search bar, creating a custom flight from there. For the players on consoles, things may be a bit more difficult as they may need to write the large numbers down and type them up using a controller, but it’s almost like a cheat code that way.

Once the coordinates have been given, the game should zoom into the location on the map with a marker saying “custom” on it. Fans can choose whether to depart from the place they chose or make the location their destination, it’s purely their decision.

The coordinates may not be entirely exact, and it may take some camera work to see it entirely, but the players should recognize the area around them once they’re there. If the 3D mapping seems a bit off or the buildings look different, Microsoft has said it will be updating the map to look better over time, so some players already have an excuse to come back for another visit, maybe in a helicopter next time.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

