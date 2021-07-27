Microsoft Expected to Post Record Sales Amid Strong Game, Cloud Demand – The Wall Street Journal

Microsoft Corp. is expected to post another quarter of record sales in a sign that its success winning new cloud-computing and videogame customers during the pandemic isn’t fading as constraints on daily routines gradually ease.

The software giant has been among the companies to enjoy the biggest boost from the working-from-home and remote-schooling period. Companies embraced digital services that run on the cloud and have been a centerpiece of Microsoft’s growth. Personal computers have been flying off the shelf, many using the company’s Windows software, and its videogame products have been in hot demand. Its Teams workplace collaboration software reached 145 million daily active users in the March quarter, up from about 20 million before the pandemic.

Microsoft’s valuation now tops $2 trillion, second only to Apple Inc., whose rivalry with Microsoft has been rekindled in recent months. Microsoft’s stock is up more than 40% over the past year.

Wall Street expects the Redmond, Wash.-based company to post financial fourth-quarter sales of $44.1 billion after the bell Tuesday, up around 16% from the previous year, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. Microsoft likely will generate a roughly $14.6 billion profit for the period ended June 30, the analysts on average say, more than $3 billion above the year-earlier figure.

Microsoft’s videogame business has been particularly supercharged, buoyed by the release of new game consoles and streaming-game services. The company in March closed its $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media Inc., the owner of the popular Doom game franchise.