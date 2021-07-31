Microsoft Edge 92 released for Android with Windows 10 tabs share and more – WindowsLatest

Microsoft Edge 92 (stable) is now available on Android and it’s based on the latest version Chromium. The old Microsoft Edge for Android was based on a very old version of Chromium and several features were missing, such as screenshot tool, tabs sharing, experimental flags, and more.

If you’re looking for a new web browser on Android, then you should definitely try Microsoft Edge, a feature-rich web browser based on the same underlying engine that powers Google Chrome. Chromium-based Edge 92 is compatible with Android 5.0 and newer devices, and it comes with support for Windows 10’s tab sync.

Microsoft already lets you access tabs and browsing history from other devices when they’re using the same Microsoft account. Microsoft Edge 92 makes it possible to send your tabs across Windows, macOS, and Android. To use this tab sharing feature, you will need to use the same Microsoft account across all of your devices.

As you can see in these screenshots, Microsoft Edge’s built-in tab sharing tool, which was previously exclusive to desktops, now allows users to send tabs to mobile or vice versa devices.

On Android, you need to click on the three dots menu and select the share button. Once done, click on the “Send to devices” option and select the device.

With just a few clicks you don’t need to email a URL to open on desktop or mobile. Using the tab sharing tool, you can easily share URLs between the two platforms.

On desktop, you can right-click anywhere within the website and select “send page to your devices”, and finally click on a device name.

Since Chromium Edge was released in January of 2020, a proper mobile companion and tab syncing have been missing from Microsoft’s revamped browser. With today’s update, Microsoft has finally addressed these major drawbacks of its Edge platform.

In addition to the tab sharing tool, Microsoft Edge has also received performance improvements and support for new experimental flags. For example, users can now turn on the new scrolling flags to improve the web browsing experience.

UI and UX improvements with Edge 92 for Android

Edge functions largely as you would expect and it comes with all necessary features, including the ability to sync browsing and collections data between devices.

Other features include Microsoft Translator integration, Microsoft Defender Smartscreen, screenshot tool (via share menu), performance improvements, and minor UI tweaks.

To download and install Edge 92, visit the Play Store and check for updates. If you do not see the update, check back later or manually install the update by downloading the APK file.