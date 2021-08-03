Microsoft announces pricing for Windows 365 as it becomes available for Business and Enterprise – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Last month, Microsoft unveiled its plans to launch Windows 265, a subscription-based service for users to connect to an always-on cloud PC from anywhere there’s an internet connection. The application is immediately beneficial to business and enterprise customers. Microsoft has released official pricing so these customers can start with Windows 365 today.

Windows 365 comes in Business and Enterprise editions. The Business plan caps at 300 users. There’s a “Windows Hybrid Benefit” which means that existing cloud licenses will apply a small discount for Windows 365. This means Businesses would pay a little more if they don’t have any cloud licenses.

$20($24 without Hybrid Benefit)/month, a single virtual core machine with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is included.

$158($162 without Hybrid Benefit)/month gets you eight-virtual cores with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the Enterprise version will cost the same as the discounted price seen above as there’s no non-Hybrid Benefit pricing.

Organizations can select the storage size of the Cloud PC through an admin panel. Users will be able to instantly boot up the Cloud PC and access it through any web browser. Windows 365 can be accessed through any device including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and Linux.

Windows 365 will support all applications, including high-performance ones like video editing. Users will be required to have:

With Windows Pro Endpoints: Windows 10 E3 + EMS E3 or Microsoft 365 F3/E3/E5/BP

With non-Windows Pro endpoints: Windows VDA E3 + EMS E3 or Microsoft 365 F3/E3/F5/BP

