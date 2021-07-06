Home Technology Microsoft announces games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass – Eurogamer.net
Microsoft announces games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass – Eurogamer.net

UFC 4! Tropico 6! Bloodroots! More!

Microsoft has announced a string of games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

8th July sees Dragon Quest Builders 2 (cloud) hit the subscription service, as well as Tropico 6 (cloud, console and PC), and UFC 4 (console) via EA Play.

Eurogamer News Cast: who won E3 2021?

15th July adds Bloodroots (cloud, console and PC), Farming Simulator 19 (cloud, console and PC), and The Medium (cloud).

Satirical dungeon crawler Going Under is in Xbox Game Pass (cloud, console and PC) now.

Microsoft said this is its first round of July Xbox Game Pass announcements, so expect more to come later this month.

A raft of games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon. On 14th July, EA Sports UFC and EA Sports UFC 2 will both be delisted from EA Play, and so also exit Xbox Game Pass.

Then, on 15th July, Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC) and CrossCode (cloud, console and PC) all leave Xbox Game Pass.

Anything take your fancy?

