Microsoft 365 apps won’t support Internet Explorer starting next month – Windows Central

Microsoft continues its march away from Internet Explorer. Starting on August 17, 2021, Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer work with Internet Explorer 11. After that date, people who choose to keep using Internet Explorer 11 with Microsoft 365 apps will “have a degraded experience,” according to Microsoft. In some cases, people won’t be able to connect to the apps and services from the outdated browser at all.

“Beginning August 17, 2021, Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) and users may have a degraded experience, or be unable to connect to, those apps and services,” explains Microsoft. “These apps and services will phase out over weeks and months to ensure a smooth end of support, with each app and service phasing out on independent schedules.”

After August 17, 2021, support won’t be available for people who run into issues trying to access Microsoft 365 apps and services through Internet Explorer 11.