Michigan football LB transfer destination revealed

He was one of the first commits in the 2020 recruiting class for the Wolverines, and now he’s headed from Ann Arbor to the Big 12.

Despite his high school coach, Ron Bellamy, now a part of the defensive staff with Michigan football, former three-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler decided it was time for a change of scenery. The maize and blue have seen a bevy of transfers, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, due to the scheme changes that have come with the arrival of Mike Macdonald as the new defensive coordinator.

But Wheeler has found a new home, announcing on Monday that he’s committed to Kansas.

