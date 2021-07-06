Home SPORTS Michigan center Hunter Dickinson withdraws from NBA draft
SPORTS

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson withdraws from NBA draft

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
michigan-center-hunter-dickinson-withdraws-from-nba-draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season.

He made the announcement on social media Tuesday, a day after DeVante’ Jones also chose to play for the Wolverines next season instead of keeping his name in the draft.

Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Dickinson, who is from Alexandria, Virginia, helped the Wolverines reach as high as No. 2 in The Associated Press poll and finish No. 4 after the regular season. The team led by coach of the year Juwan Howard fell one game short of the Final Four, falling to UCLA by two points.

Michigan is losing sophomore Franz Wagner, along with Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis from this season’s 23-5 team. Guard Eli Brooks is returning after taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing due to the pandemic.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Carroll Commits To Bearcats

UEFA invites Christian Eriksen and medics who saved...

Fantasy Baseball Midseason Takeaways: Top MLB surprises and...

Going the extra half-mile: Retired Bolt trains for...

Simone Biles’ Abs Are So Sculpted Relaxing With...

Kelly Oubre Jr. on playing for the Warriors...

NHL rumors: Bruins lose AHL head coach Jay...

‘Not good’: Roger Federer opens up on ‘terrible’...

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t gathered with his receivers, yet

Video: Big Match Focus – England v Denmark

Leave a Reply