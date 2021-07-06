July 6, 2021 | 1:47pm | Updated July 6, 2021 | 1:47pm

There appears to be no love lost between ESPN and Michelle Beadle.

The former “NBA Countdown” host took to social media over the weekend — amid ESPN’s drama involving “diversity” comments host Rachel Nichols made about colleague Maria Taylor — to seemingly share her reaction to the commotion.

While Beadle didn’t share a direct public statement about the situation, she did share a laughing meme from the movie “Goodfellas” with the message: “Did everybody have a good weekend?”

It was not a particularly good Tuesday for Nichols. ESPN announced they had removed Nichols from its NBA Finals sideline coverage, and replaced her with Malika Andrews.

The comments under Beadle’s Instagram post are limited. However, her Twitter mentions were not.

“Gotta respect this level of petty!,” one fan responded to Beadle’s tweet.

Another Twitter user suggested that Nichols — who, along with Taylor, replaced Beadle on “NBA Countdown” in 2019 — “is totally the reason” Beadle lost the gig.

Michelle Beadle during the 2019 NBA Finals. Getty Images

In 2019, Beadle reached a buyout agreement with ESPN with multiple years remaining on her contract.

Nichols made headlines over the weekend when the bioreports published an audio clip of a secretly recorded phone conversation from last July, in which Nichols expressed her frustration over ESPN choosing Taylor to take on NBA Finals hosting duties last year.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said in the clip. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

Nichols has since issued a public apology on her show, “The Jump” on Monday.

Still, ESPN opted to take action by taking the sideline gig away from Nichols.

“We believe this is the best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals,” ESPN said in a statement, adding that Nichols will continue to host her daytime show, “The Jump,” which is onsite for the Bucks-Suns finals series. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Taylor has yet to publicly addressed the situation. Though, she has reportedly taken issue with Nichols in past conversations with human resources at ESPN.

Taylor’s future with the network remains a mystery, as her contract is set to expire this month. The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Taylor is looking for a major raise.