Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar react to TLC’s cancellation of ‘Counting On’ – Fox News

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have broken their silence on the cancellation of their family’s TLC show “Counting On.”

The Duggar parents, who rose to fame on the same network with their previous show “19 Kids and Counting,” released a statement on their official family blog on Saturday.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children. Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!”

“Over the years, some of our most treasured moments have been those when we met children across the country who are alive today because of our testimony that children are a blessing—a special gift from God—and that the only real hope for individuals and families is a close relationship with Jesus Christ,” the statement continues.

Josh Dugger, former star of ’19 Kids and Counting,’ was arrested by U.S. Marshals on April 29, 2021 in Arkansas.

The couple called it an “amazing honor” to share their lives and faith with viewers, “including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced.”

The couple added that they’re looking ahead “to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!”

“We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years. The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!” the statement concludes.

Michelle and Jim Bob failed to mention their eldest son Josh Duggar ‘s child pornography scandal directly, although it’s believed to have weighed into the network’s decision not to continue his siblings’ show.

‘Counting On,’ featuring various members of the Duggar family, has been canceled after 11 seasons on TLC. The show was a spin-off of ‘19 Kids and Counting.’

“Counting On” served as a spin-off of “ 19 Kids and Counting ” and followed members of the Duggar family and their spouses.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,’” the network told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Josh’s trial was originally set for July 6 but was recently pushed back to November . Josh and his family appeared in “19 Kids” from 2008-2015. The show was canceled in 2015 when news broke that Duggar, now 33, had allegedly molested several young girls, four of them being his sisters.

Later that year, it was reported that Josh owned an account on Ashley Madison, a website meant to facilitate extramarital affairs.

The disgraced former reality star did not appear in “Counting On,” which ran from 2015-2020.