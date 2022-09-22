Michael Levine Joins Tools for Brokers as Vice President of Sales UK

A prominent technology provider for retail brokers and hedge funds, Tools for Brokers confirmed today that it has selected Michael Levine, an industry veteran with more than src0 years of experience in the financial services sector, as its Vice President of Sales UK.

In an official announcement shared with Finance Magnates, Tools for Brokers noted that in addition to the main responsibilities of Levine, he will look after the MENA region to facilitate the company’s global growth.

In his professional career of over a decade, Levine worked in the sales department of several leading financial firms. The newly picked VP of Sales UK is joining the London office of Tools for Brokers. In his new role, Levine will work closely with other team members to build strong relationships with clients and regional partners.

Commenting on the promotion, Albina Zhdanova, the COO at TFB, said: “I am very excited to have Michael on our team. His knowledge, background and skills will benefit the company, and I am sure we are offering Michael the opportunity to achieve his goals.”

“I am very pleased to join the TFB family. We have a wonderful team in place, and I am very much looking forward to this growth venture together,” Levine said.

Tools for Brokers has expanded its presence across different regions in the past few months. Earlier this month, the company announced the expansion of its operations in the APAC region with a new office in Singapore. Furthermore, the company promoted Sergei Gruzin as the Asia Head of Business Development.

A prominent technology provider for retail brokers and hedge funds, Tools for Brokers confirmed today that it has selected Michael Levine, an industry veteran with more than src0 years of experience in the financial services sector, as its Vice President of Sales UK.

In an official announcement shared with Finance Magnates, Tools for Brokers noted that in addition to the main responsibilities of Levine, he will look after the MENA region to facilitate the company’s global growth.

In his professional career of over a decade, Levine worked in the sales department of several leading financial firms. The newly picked VP of Sales UK is joining the London office of Tools for Brokers. In his new role, Levine will work closely with other team members to build strong relationships with clients and regional partners.

Commenting on the promotion, Albina Zhdanova, the COO at TFB, said: “I am very excited to have Michael on our team. His knowledge, background and skills will benefit the company, and I am sure we are offering Michael the opportunity to achieve his goals.”

“I am very pleased to join the TFB family. We have a wonderful team in place, and I am very much looking forward to this growth venture together,” Levine said.

Tools for Brokers has expanded its presence across different regions in the past few months. Earlier this month, the company announced the expansion of its operations in the APAC region with a new office in Singapore. Furthermore, the company promoted Sergei Gruzin as the Asia Head of Business Development.