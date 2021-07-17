“Michael Jordan Is Laughing At That New Space Jam”: NBA Fans Make Hilarious Edit Trolling LeBron James With… – The Sportsrush

LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ just released and fans wasted no time comparing it to Michael Jordan and his version.

The movie has seen both highs and lows, with most people finding some way to rip it apart. It has a historically bad rating on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB, but many fans on Twitter claim that the way the movie is being bashed is wrong because of the fact that it’s meant to be a kids movie.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is unsurprisingly getting crushed by critics. The film has a 38% on Rotten Tomatoes (77 reviews) and a 39 on Metacritic (27 reviews). The sequel is releasing a HBO Max & Theaters this weekend, and is projected to make only around $20M – a very low bar. pic.twitter.com/DjX4MpPR09 — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) July 15, 2021

Some of the reviews of SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY are missing the point. This movie wasn’t made for grown ups, it was made for kids. And if there’s one thing that kids today love, it’s references to Casablanca and A Clockwork Orange — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 16, 2021

There were also fans who took to making a meme out of LeBron’s movie by taking clips from ‘The Last Dance’ of Michael Jordan laughing.

NBA Fans Mock LeBron James With A Hilarious Edit From Michael Jordan Laughing In ‘The Last Dance’

Throughout ‘The Last Dance’, Jordan was often looking down at his iPad laughing. Whether it was at something he did, something someone else said or did, or whatever, there were plenty of times you could see MJ just smiling as if he knew he was superior.

Well, when you factor that in with the point that LeBron’s movie hasn’t taken off the way people thought it might, it was fairly easy to make a troll using clips of MJ laughing.

Jordan hasn’t yet reacted to the new Space Jam movie, but the way fans have speculated his reaction to be is truly hilarious. LeBron said that he wanted to keep making MJ proud and by releasing a new version of his iconic movie, he was directly crossing paths with the GOAT.

In a world of comparisons, LeBron couldn’t evade the brutality of NBA Twitter and critics who found some pretty inventive ways to bring Michael Jordan into the picture. All in all, if this edit tells us anything it’s that the LeBron vs. Jordan debate won’t be ending anytime soon.

