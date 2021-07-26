Michael Flynn says maybe he’ll ‘find somebody in Washington, D.C.,’ after being given an AR-15

WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but then received a pardon, suggested this month that he would use an AR-15 rifle he was given as a gift to shoot someone in Washington.

In a video posted on Twitter, Flynn is seen on stage with a group of people. A man also standing on stage says he is giving Flynn the gun because “we were trying to come up with a rifle that we thought was appropriate for a general, so we went with an old-school Woodland camouflage … one of our top-quality guns.”

Flynn responds, “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington, D.C.” The crowd laughs.

The video appears to have been livestreamed on the church’s website and then removed; it was saved by Twitter users who then shared it.

The Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City, California, hosted Flynn on July 16, according to an event posting on Facebook by Dave Bryan, a pastor at the church.

Neither Flynn nor a representative for the church responded to a request for comment.

In June, Flynn drew criticism after he suggested that the U.S. needed a Myanmar-style coup.

Flynn, 61, was a top campaign surrogate for former President Donald Trump in 2016. Trump named Flynn as his national security adviser after he won the election, ignoring warnings about Flynn’s fitness.

Flynn resigned less than a month after Trump took office after details about his discussions with the Russians emerged. Trump pardoned him last year.