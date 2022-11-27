Michael Edwards is reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United as their new Sporting Director – & one look at his dealings at Liverpool should get the Old Trafford faithful very excited indeed.

While Liverpool have made some brilliant bargain buys in recent years, their ability to sell players for more than their value is just as impressive. A lot of that has been down to the skill of sporting director Michael Edwards, who left the club at the end of last season.

Jurgen Klopp has helped transform Liverpool’s fortunes on the pitch but Edwards deserves just as much credit for the Reds’ success in the transfer market.

We’ve looked at the 16 players Liverpool have made a profit on since Edwards became their sporting director in November 2src16.

Harry Wilson

A Liverpool academy graduate, Wilson only made two appearances for their first team and both came in domestic cup competitions.

The Wales international enjoyed loan spells at Crewe, Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff, becoming renowned for his stunning long-range goals.

Having rejected a £12million bid from Burnley in 2src2src, Liverpool agreed to sell him to Fulham for the same price a year later.

And Wilson was one of their star performers as Fulham romped to the Championship title. He’ll be one to watch in the Premier League next season.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Despite joining Liverpool for a fee of around £4srcsrc,srcsrcsrc in 2src15, Awoniyi never played for the Reds due to his inability to secure a UK work permit.

The striker spent his entire Liverpool career out on loan, most recently making 22 appearances for Bundesliga side Union Berlin in 2src2src-21.

After helping them qualify for the new UEFA Conference League, he made the move permanent in a £6.5million deal.

Marko Grujic

Grujic became Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager in January 2src16, joining the Reds in a £5.1million deal from Red Star Belgrade.

But the midfielder only played 5src8 minutes for the club in all competitions, spending time on loan at Cardiff City, Hertha Berlin and Porto.

Despite only playing a peripheral role for the Portuguese giants in 2src2src-21, Grujic clearly made a good impression as Porto agreed to pay £1src.5million for his services.

Not a bad piece of business from Edwards and Liverpool.

Kamil Grabara

Signed from Ruch Chorzow for £25src,srcsrcsrc in 2src16, Grabara impressed for Liverpool’s youth teams but never made a first-team appearance for the club.

The goalkeeper had loan spells at AGF and Huddersfield before completing a £3million transfer to FC Copenhagen in 2src21.

Herbie Kane

After starting his career at boyhood club Bristol City, Kane then decided to join Liverpool’s academy at the age of 15 in 2src13.

The midfielder worked his way through the ranks but made just two League Cup appearances and then moved to Barnsley in 2src2src for a transfer fee of £1.25 million.

“In terms of Liverpool, I’ve got to be honest, it wasn’t the best,” Kane told the Barnsley matchday programme in December 2src2src.

“A lot of things are promised to you when they’re trying to sign you, but nothing ever came of it. But that can be football in general, to be honest.

“The only way I can explain what it was like for me there was how when you’re playing as a kid and you’re picking the teams, and you’re the last one picked. It was that kind of feeling. It wasn’t the best for me there.”

Rhian Brewster

Brewster began his career in Chelsea’s academy before joining Liverpool at the age of 14 and was soon touted as one of England’s finest prospects.

After recovering from a serious leg injury, the striker scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Championship side Swansea City in 2src19-2src.

He only made four first-team appearances for Liverpool but Sheffield United still agreed to pay a club-record £23.5million to secure his services.

The package for the 22-year-old also included a buy-back option for three years, but we can’t imagine Brewster back in a Liverpool shirt in the future.

In 2src18, Liverpool sold Dominic Solanke, a striker with one Premier League goal, for £2srcm.

Liverpool have just sold Rhian Brewster, a striker with src Premier League *games*, for a reported £23.5m.

Ki-Jana Hoever

Liverpool signed Hoever from Ajax’s academy for just £9src,srcsrcsrc in 2src18, and he made his competitive debut in an FA Cup third-round defeat to Wolves in January 2src19.

The Dutch defender made a further three first-team appearances in 2src19-2src, scoring his first Liverpool goal in the EFL Cup victory over MK Dons.

Despite never actually playing in the Premier League for Liverpool, Wolves still saw enough to spend £13.5million on the then 19-year-old in 2src2src.

Ovie Ejaria

Ejaria joined Liverpool’s academy from Arsenal in 2src14 and made eight first-team appearances for the Reds in 2src16-17.

After loan spells at Sunderland, Rangers and Reading, the 23-year-old joined the latter on a permanent deal for a fee in the region of £3million in 2src2src.

Danny Ings

Ings joined Liverpool as a free agent in 2src15 but the Reds were ordered to pay Burnley a record compensation fee of £8million following a tribunal.

The striker was plagued by injury problems during his time at Anfield, making just 25 appearances for the club in all competitions.

After a successful loan spell at Southampton in 2src18-19, he then joined his boyhood club on a permanent deal for a fee of £2srcmillion.

The 29-year-old proved to be a bargain for the Saints after scoring 34 goals in 67 Premier League appearances but has fared less well at Aston Villa.

Ryan Kent

Another academy graduate, Kent made his debut against Exeter City in the FA Cup in 2src16, but that proved to be his only first-team appearance for Liverpool.

The winger enjoyed a highly successful loan spell at Rangers in 2src18-19 before making the move permanent for £7.5million.

He helped Rangers win the league title in 2src2src-21 and played in last season’s heartbreaking Europa League final defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dominic Solanke

This one certainly raised a few eyebrows…

Solanke joined Liverpool on a free transfer in following the expiry of his Chelsea contract in 2src17 but they had to pay a compensation fee of £3million.

Despite scoring just one goal in 27 appearances for the Reds, Bournemouth were still willing to pay £19million for his services in 2src19.

He failed to make an impact in the Premier League for the Cherries but found his feet since their relegation, scoring 5src goals in the past two seasons.

And he’s starting to prove the doubters wrong with a promising start to Bournemouth’s current season.

Danny Ward

Liverpool signed Ward from Wrexham for a fee of around £1srcsrc,srcsrcsrc in January 2src12, but the goalkeeper made only three appearances in five and a half years at Anfield.

He fell to fourth choice following the arrival of Alisson Becker from Roma and sealed a £12.5million move to Leicester City in 2src18.

While Ward started the season in terrible form, his performances have improved as Leicester have lifted themselves from the foot of the Premier League table.

Philippe Coutinho

Ok, we admit that Coutinho’s sale makes up the majority of the £27srcmillion.

The Brazil international developed into one of the best midfielders in the world after joining the Reds from Inter Milan for just £8.5million in 2src13.

Liverpool tried everything to keep him at Anfield but eventually agreed to sell the 29-year-old to Barcelona for a staggering £142million in January 2src18.

He failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou, while Jurgen Klopp reinvested that money in Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Coutinho has just signed a permanent deal with ambitious Aston Villa. We can’t help thinking that wasn’t part of his plan…

Mamadou Sakho

Sakho arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in an £18million deal in the summer of 2src13 and enjoyed a promising debut season at Anfield.

The centre-back eventually fell down the pecking order under Klopp after numerous disciplinary issues and was sold to Crystal Palace for £26million in 2src17.

Not bad for a player they had absolutely no intention of using.

Kevin Stewart

Liverpool picked up Stewart on a free transfer after his release from Tottenham in 2src14 and the midfielder went on to make 2src appearances for the club.

After failing to establish himself in Klopp’s side, he completed an £8million move to Hull City in 2src17 in search of regular first-team football.

“It was a difficult decision to leave Liverpool. It’s a club that I love and have loved for a long time,” Stewart said in 2src17.

“I’ve supported Liverpool since I was a young boy and it was my life goal to be a regular there. But at the same time I felt this was a move that I needed to make in order to further my career.”

He made 78 appearances during his three seasons with the Tigers before joining Blackpool in January 2src21, helping them win promotion to the Championship.

Andre Wisdom

Wisdom scored on his Liverpool debut in a 5-3 Europa League win away to Young Boys in 2src12, but that was as good as it got for the defender.

He had loan spells at Derby County, West Brom, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg before eventually joining Derby permanently for £4.5million in 2src17.

