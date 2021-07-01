michael-cohen:-everything-went-through-donald-trump

New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization, the Trump Payroll Corporation and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in connection with an alleged tax scheme stretching back to 2005, in an extraordinary legal development against the former President’s namesake company. Weisselberg, the Trump organization and the Trump Payroll Corporation have all pleaded not guilty. Trump himself was not charged. CNN’s Alisyn Camerota discusses with Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Source: CNN