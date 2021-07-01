Home NEWS Michael Cohen: Everything went through Donald Trump
NEWSNews America

Michael Cohen: Everything went through Donald Trump

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
michael-cohen:-everything-went-through-donald-trump

New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization, the Trump Payroll Corporation and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in connection with an alleged tax scheme stretching back to 2005, in an extraordinary legal development against the former President’s namesake company. Weisselberg, the Trump organization and the Trump Payroll Corporation have all pleaded not guilty. Trump himself was not charged. CNN’s Alisyn Camerota discusses with Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Analysis: Tax evasion is the go-to charge for...

Surrender Yourself, DSS Tells Sunday ‘Igboho’

PHOTOS: DSS Confirms Raid On Igboho’s House, Parades...

Russia Jails Jehovah’s Witness Member For Record 8...

Eagles Land In America For Mexico Friendly

Oodua Republic Agitation: Police Warn Organizers Against Holding...

Heavy downpour sacks 173 households in Yobe

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody...

Biafra: You must go after bandits, Miyetti Allah...

BREAKING: DSS confirms attack on Sunday Igboho’s residence,...

Leave a Reply