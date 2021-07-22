Michael Chernus Joins Rachel Weisz In ‘Dead Ringers’ Amazon Series – Deadline

Michael Chernus is set as a lead opposite Rachel Weisz in Amazon’s Dead Ringers series, a reimagining with a gender swap of David Cronenberg’s cult classic 1980s film. The project, which received a straight-to-series order last year, hails from Weisz, Alice Birch, lead writer of Hulu’s acclaimed Normal People series, Annapurna Television and Morgan Creek Entertainment, the company behind the original movie.

Dead Ringers is a modern take on Cronenberg’s thriller starring Jeremy Irons, featuring Weisz playing the double lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Chernus will play the series regular role of Tom, a brilliant scientist, working with Elliot (Weisz) on a groundbreaking but perilous new project.

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Weisz, Stacy O’Neil and Alice Birch executive produce, along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television, and James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall for Morgan Creek.

Chernus can currently be seen starring in Josh Ruben’s horror comedy, Werewolves Within, as well as David Gutnik’s debut feature film Materna, both of which had premieres at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. He was recently seen in the Netflix film The Kindergarten Teacher, opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal.

On television, Chernus starred opposite Edie Falco in CBS’ police drama series Tommy. He’s also known for his roles as Cal Chapman on Orange is the New Black and Edward Tavner on Patriot, among many other credits. Chernus is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Felker Toczek.