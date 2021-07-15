michael-brockers-embraces-detroit-fans,-takes-shot-at-matt-patricia’s-communication-skills

New Lions defensive end Michael Brockers is one of the more respected veteran voices around the league. After nine largely successful seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Brockers understands the importance of good coaching. And he likes what he sees so far from new Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his staff full of recent former players.

He broke it down in a lucent and engaging interview with Jim Rome on The Jim Rome Show this week.

The communication between the coaches and players was something Brockers picked up on immediately as a positive in Detroit. He also noted it’s a radical change for the players who remain with the Lions after the Matt Patricia era.

Brockers danced around the coaching and communication issue a bit with a nice discourse,

“The way you communicate is vital, because a lot of guys don’t want to be yelled at or screamed at and stuff like that. Some people just want you to talk to them like a man, getting an understanding of what you’re talking about and what you’re trying to teach, and then let’s roll. A lot of players in this league, we’re not about the BS. Just tell us what we’ve got to do, explain it to us in terms that we understand, though, and let’s get the job done.”

And then the gloves came off. This is as pointed of a criticism as you’ll get from a respected veteran player like Brockers.

“There’s a lot of guys coming from that ex-Patricia era, and they’re like, ‘Man, this coaching staff understands. This coaching staff talks to you, they communicate with you.’ And you see a lot of guys loving that and buying in.” Brockers told Rome.

He also noted some similarities between Campbell and his old head coach in Los Angeles, Sean McVay.

“Working with him is awesome because he reminds me a lot of McVay and how he came in, as far as understands there’s no ego when it comes to his coaching style. It’s all about the team,” Brockers said.

He also sent a warm message to the Lions fans.

“This is a football town. They love the team,” Brockers said enthusiastically. “They’re passionate about the team and where it’s going. No matter how bad the team is doing, no matter how good the team is doing, they’re a Detroit Lions fan … when you have a fan base behind you that’s going to support you and really not put a lot of pressure on you … that’s what I love about the fan base.”