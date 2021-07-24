Multiverses upon multiverses! It looks like Michael B. Jordan and his production company are developing a “Black Superman project” for HBO Max, based around the character Val-Zod. According to Collider, Jordan’s production company has hired an unnamed screenwriter who is currently developing the script for the limited series, and it has not been announced whether or not Jordan will actually be the one donning the super-suit. But, we mean, come on. Why would Jordan not play Superman? It just makes sense.

This news comes after the announcement from earlier this year that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are developing a “Black Superman story” of their own for Warner Bros., although that will be a movie, and Collider says it is expected to follow Clark Kent/Kal-El, while Jordan’s project will focus on Calvin Ellis/Val-Zod, an existing Black iteration of the Superman character from the DC comics. We welcome them both, as long as Warner Bros./HBO Max doesn’t enlist Zack Snyder to make some sort of Superman v. Superman synergistic goop about the two.