Michael Avenatti, His Wives, Daughters, Networth And All About His Life

Michael John Avenatti is a 51-year-old American attorney who is known for his representation of actress Stormy Daniels in the lawsuit against ex-president Donald Trump and his attempt to extort money from Nike that led to his conviction for several felonies.Michael John Avenatti was born on 16th February 1971 in Sacramento, California, USA, and was married to Christine Carlin for 13yrs with who he had 2 daughters and later got married to Lisa Storie in 2011 but filed for a divorce in 2018 and they reached an agreement to pay some amount of money as child support.

His ex-wife Lisa Storie is reported to has demanded a lot of things from him during the divorce proceedings which he referred to as nothing but bogus yet had to pay for that and hisprivate jet got seized/confiscated by the federal agents at Santa Baebara Airport in 2019 for tax and bankruptcy fraud.

Michael John Avenatti met his first wife Christine Carlin when she was just 21 years old and have known each other for 26 years of which they were married for 13yrs which produced two beautiful girls before they got divorced and went their separate ways. Christine Carlin unlike Michael, is not the social media type hence has been keeping her life off the internet and from the media.

Michael John Avenatti was sent to jail months ago for defrauding his most popular client Stormy Daniels as it’s believed he embezzled nearly $300,000 in book proceeds that was intended for his client Daniels. Even though Avenatti was found guilty by the court and was charged accordingly, that didn’t stop him from reminding the world what a good lawyer he has been by taking up a case against a sitting American president while everyone was running away from it.

Michael Avenatti has 3 children, two daughter with his former wife Christine and a son with his recent ex-wife Lisa-Storie. He’s so secretive when it comes to his family hence the names of his daughters aren’t known publicly but then he has been sharing lovely photos of them hence we have an idea how beautiful they are.

Michael John Avenatti is estimated to be worth around $8 million as he earned pretty well from his job as an attorney and he was excellent with his job as a lawyer but the fact that he met a lawyer of Nike and threatened to release damaging details about the company and demanded $15-$25 million for his silence ruined his reputation. Aside from the Nike saga came that of his client and a few other leading to his conviction.

Michael John Avenatti despite his busy schedules and all that appears to have had time for his daughters and young son based on photos he has been sharing with them even though he doesn’t put much about them out there. He seems to have a lovely family but some decisions of his seems to be separating him from his family since he has been charged for fraud.

Michael John Avenatti shot to fame because of his case with Stormy Daniels against ex-president Donald Trump but unfortunately, is going to jial because he defrauded the same person he defended with all his might and we believe that is going to affect his career as a lawyer negatively.

Source: www.-

–