Home WORLD NEWS Mica Levi Releases Soundtrack for New Movie Zola: Listen – Pitchfork
WORLD NEWS

Mica Levi Releases Soundtrack for New Movie Zola: Listen – Pitchfork

by admin
written by admin
mica-levi-releases-soundtrack-for-new-movie-zola:-listen-–-pitchfork

Mica Levi has released their soundtrack for the new movie Zola (via A24/Invada). A24’s latest film is directed by Janicza Bravo. It follows A’Ziah King, aka Zola (played by Taylour Paige), who meets a woman named Stefani (Riley Keough) in Detroit and embarks on a wild trip to Florida with her. The story was originally told in a series of viral tweets.

Earlier this year Levi released a studio album called Blue Alibi, which arrived shortly after 2020’s Ruff Dog.

Good Sad Happy Bad—the group of Mica Levi, vocalist Raisa Khan, percussionist Mark Pell, and multi-instrumentalist CJ Calderwood—will be performing at Pitchfork Music Festival London. Tickets are on sale now.

Revisit “The 50 Best Movie Scores of All Time” featuring Levi’s score for Jackie.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

US economy adds 850,000 jobs in June as...

U.S. Leaves Its Last Afghan Base, Effectively Ending...

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket:...

Astronomers discover record-breaking star as small as the...

First responder finds daughter’s body in Surfside as...

Michigan boy dies 3 days after getting Pfizer...

Jeff Bezos Steps Down as Amazon’s CEO After...

Intel and Apple may be first to use...

Biden aide charges “sabotage” of Harris – Axios

‘It would take a miracle’: Victims’ families, survivors...

Leave a Reply