Mica Levi Releases Soundtrack for New Movie Zola: Listen – Pitchfork

Mica Levi has released their soundtrack for the new movie Zola (via A24/Invada). A24’s latest film is directed by Janicza Bravo. It follows A’Ziah King, aka Zola (played by Taylour Paige), who meets a woman named Stefani (Riley Keough) in Detroit and embarks on a wild trip to Florida with her. The story was originally told in a series of viral tweets.

Earlier this year Levi released a studio album called Blue Alibi, which arrived shortly after 2020’s Ruff Dog.

Good Sad Happy Bad—the group of Mica Levi, vocalist Raisa Khan, percussionist Mark Pell, and multi-instrumentalist CJ Calderwood—will be performing at Pitchfork Music Festival London. Tickets are on sale now.

