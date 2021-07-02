miami-firefighter’s-daughter-found-in-collapse-rubble.-he’s-been-on-site-every-day

A Miami firefighter kept vigil for eight nights after his 7-year-old daughter’s home crumbled in the collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside. From the ground, he supported workers methodically working through the heap of rubble, enduring stormy weather and a dangerously unstable 12-story tower looming overhead.

Many held onto hope as crews continued their grueling work. Overnight Thursday, rescue workers confirmed every parent’s nightmare as they pulled the firefighter’s daughter from the ruins. Sources said an emotional scene unfolded her body was taken away, with about 200 workers saluting her.

First confirmed to the Miami Herald by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the loss of the girl was one of two deaths announced by officials on Friday.

“This tragedy has haunted so many of us because so many of us know someone who has been in the building or affected by this tragedy,” Suarez said. “Now, not only do we know someone, this is someone who is part of our fire family.”

The deaths of the girl and one other person were confirmed Friday morning, bringing the death toll to 20 with 128 people still missing. The city and other rescue workers did not released the names of the firefighter or the the two latest victims.

“It was truly different and more difficult for our first responders,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “These men and women are paying an enormous human toll each and every day, and I ask that all of you please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers. They truly represent the very best in all of us and we need to be there for them as they are here for us.”

In a statement Friday morning, Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the girl was recovered by members of the city’s urban search and rescue team, and Florida Task Force 2.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of the immediate family as well as our Fire Department family while we grieve our loss and support our own,” he said.

Some initial media coverage misreported the Miami firefighter’s role in the recovery effort. He was not among search teams working the debris.

Herald reporters Carli Teproff, David Ovalle and Douglas Hanks contributed to this report.