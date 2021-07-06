miami-condo-demolished-ahead-of-storm,-search-to-resume

-
The Telegraph
Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm
The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou
-
Associated Press Videos
Condo demolition brings hope in collapse search
Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished, which allowed crews into previously inaccessible places. (July 5)
-
Reuters Videos
Florida complex demolished as Hurricane Elsa looms
Ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, the partially collapsed Miami-area condo where at least 28 people have been confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night.Video footage showed the 12-story building collapsing downward producing plumes of smoke.Residents in nearby buildings did not need to evacuate but were instructed to stay indoors and turn off air conditioning due to dust.Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse on June 24.On Monday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa neared landfall around Cuba’s Bay of Pigs on the south-central coast, bringing strong rain and winds to parts of the Caribbean’s largest island.More than 100,000 people in Cuba have been evacuated from the potential path of the storm.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch and storm surge watch were in place for much of western Florida, which Elsa should approach on Tuesday.
-
Associated Press
Storm threat hangs over renewed search at Florida condo site
A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed South Florida condo building faced new threats from the weather as a tropical storm approached the state. On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in Surfside and a garage area in the rubble filled with water, officials said. The latest forecasts showed Tropical Storm Elsa moving westward, mostly sparing South Florida, but the area near the collapsed building experienced thunderstorms, and another day of unsettled weather was expected.
-
MarketWatch
Florida condo demolished, but tropical storm could further hinder search
Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished, which allowed crews into previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster, officials said.
-
Reuters
-
-
Reuters
Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 28, with 117 missing
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll from a collapsed Miami-area condominium rose to 28 on Monday after the controlled demolition of the remainder of the building on Sunday night enabled rescuers to expand their search, officials said. Earlier in the day, officials reported pulling three other bodies from the wreckage. Another 117 people remained missing 11 days after the 12-story residential building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, prompting a search-and-rescue effort that has continued almost around the clock, pausing only for bad weather, dangerous shifting of the rubble, and the demolition.
-
Reuters Videos
Collapsed Florida condo to be leveled late Sunday
The partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, was scheduled to be demolished late Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: “The demolition will take place tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.”Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search-and-rescue efforts for the 121 people who are still missing would resume immediately, after being suspended to prepare for the demolition.LEVINE CAVA: “As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work.”A Paraguayan family flew out to Miami over the weekend in search of Leidy Luna, who they believe disappeared in the rubble, her mother desperate for news of her only daughter.Luna, a nurse, went to Miami with the sister-in-law of Paraguay’s president and her husband to help care for their three children. The entire family is still missing.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa churned toward Florida. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Cuba on Sunday, after pummeling Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where two people were killed by the storm.The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.All residents of another building in North Miami Beach were told last week to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. Local officials said the move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa.
-
Associated Press
Tropical Storm Elsa, back over water, takes aim at Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa, back over water but still producing heavy rains over Cuba, was expected to move near the lower Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday expanded an existing state of emergency to cover a dozen counties that span an area of Florida where Elsa is expected to make a swift passage on Wednesday. Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants.