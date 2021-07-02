miami-condo-collapse-rescue-effort-has-resumed,-surfside-officials-say

The search and rescue operation has resumed at the wreckage of Champlain Towers South, local officials say (REUTERS)

The search for survivors has resumed at the site of the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, local officials have announced.

“Search & rescue efforts have resumed following a temporary halt of operations after the recommendation of structural engineers who inspected the remaining structure,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter . “Finding missing loved ones continues to be at the forefront of our operations.”

The rescue effort had been paused earlier on Thursday due to concerns that the still-standing remainder of the building may collapse.

So far, 18 people have been confirmed dead in the disaster, and 145 are still missing. No survivors have been found since the first hours after the building collapsed last week.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden visited the Surfside community, speaking with local officials, rescue workers, and the families affected by the disaster.

“Jill and I want them to know that we’re with them, and the country is with them,” the president said. “Our message today is that we’re here for you as one nation.”

Mr Biden also promised that the federal government would pay all the costs of the rescue effort for at least the first 30 days.

