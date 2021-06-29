Home POLITICS Miami condo collapse: death toll rises to 11 as rescue teams continue search
The south Florida urban aearch and rescue team look through rubble for survivors. Photograph: Matias J Ocner/AP

Dianne Ohayon, whose parents, Myriam and Arnie Notkin, were in the building, told the Associated Press: “We are just waiting for answers. That’s what we want. It’s hard to go through these long days and we haven’t gotten any answers yet.”

Alan Cominsky, the chief of the Miami-Dade fire rescue department, emphasized the operation must be slow and careful to protect rescuers as well as any survivors.

“We can’t just go in and move things erratically, because that’s going to have the worst outcome possible,” Cominsky said on Sunday.

At a White House press briefing on Monday, the press secretary, Jen Psaki, said Joe Biden wanted the federal government involved with an investigation of the collapse. Officials from several federal bodies, including the FBI and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha), have been deployed to the scene.

“We want to play any constructive role we can play with federal resources in getting to the bottom of it and preventing it from happening in the future,” Psaki said.

Surfside has hired a structural engineer, Allyn Kilsheimer, who examined the Pentagon after it was attacked on 9/11, to study the tower collapse and the condition of nearby buildings. Kilsheimer, founder and chief executive of KCE Structural Engineers, has toured the site and “saw no visible evidence of any major structural concern”, according to the town.

People embrace at a make-shift memorial outside St Joseph Catholic church in Surfside.

People embrace at a make-shift memorial outside St Joseph Catholic church in Surfside. Photograph: Gerald Herbert/AP

The Champlain Towers North condominium association has told the town it will hire its own structural engineering firm to investigate.

The latest four victims identified by police were Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74, Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, Anna Ortiz, 46, and Luis Bermúdez, 26.

Bermúdez lived on the seventh floor of the building with his mother, Ortiz. His father, also named Luis Bermúdez, wrote a tribute to his son on Facebook: “God decided that he wanted one more angel in heaven. I still do not believe it. I LOVE you and will love you forever.”

Rescuers are using bucket brigades and heavy machinery atop a precarious mound of pulverized concrete, twisted steel and the remnants of dozens of households.

“Every time there’s an action, there’s a reaction,” Miami-Dade assistant fire chief Raide Jadallah said during a news conference of efforts to shift the rubble. “It’s not an issue of we could just attach a couple of cords to a concrete boulder and lift it and call it a day.”

Underscoring the dangerous nature of the work, he noted that families who rode buses to visit the site on Sunday witnessed a rescuer tumble 25ft down the pile.

On Monday, a crane lifted a large slab of concrete from the debris pile, enabling about 30 rescuers in hard hats to move in and carry smaller pieces of debris into red buckets, which are emptied into a larger bin for a crane to remove.

Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, said it was the largest deployment of such resources in Florida history that was not due to a hurricane.

