Mia Challis Boards HBO Max Sequel ‘Evil Dead Rise’ – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Challis (Clickbait) has joined the cast of writer/director Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise.

She’ll appear opposite previously announced cast members Lily Sullivan (Picnic at Hanging Rock, Jungle) and Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings).

Evil Dead Rise is an HBO Max sequel to 2013’s Evil Dead, which served as a soft reboot of the supernatural horror franchise of the same name. In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Challis will play Jessica, an 18 year old girl, who is obsessed with fashion and Instagram. Jessica loves to be the center of attention, although she is smarter than she lets on…

Warner Bros., New Line Cinema and Ghost House Pictures are producing the feature, which is being filmed on location in New Zealand. Creatives involved with the original 1981 Evil Dead film that are backing the latest in the franchise include writer, director and EP Sam Raimi, EP and producer Robert Tapert, and EP-actor Bruce Campbell, who famously starred as Ash Williams.

Tapert will produce Evil Dead Rise, with Raimi and Campbell exec producing. Additional executive producers include Romel Adam, John Keville and Macdara Kelleher.

Challis will soon be seen in Clickbait, an eight-episode thriller from Netflix and producer David Heyman, playing the recurring role of Jenny Henson. Additional credits include the pilot presentation Pieces, produced by After Eden Pictures, and director Mishal Muhmad’s short film, Witness.

The actress is represented by Karli Doumanis at Brave Artists Management, Stewart Talent LA and Moore Creative Artists (AUS).