mexico-vs-trinidad-&-tobago:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-preview

El Tri has a strong squad at the Gold Cup and will be looking to add a 12th trophy to the cabinet, getting underway against the Soca Warriors

Mexico kicks off Gold Cup 2021 with a clash against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The reigning champions and most successful team in the history of the competition with 11 trophies, El Tri comes in as one of the hot favorites.

The Soca Warriors, meanwhile, had to come through the qualification stage to book their place in the tournament, but will be eager to emulate their performances at the 2015 edition, when they reached the quarters.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & squads

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Cota, Orozco Defenders Araujo, Salcedo, O. Rodriguez, K. Alvarez, Moreno, Sepulveda, L. Rodriguez, Gallardo Midfielders Edson Alvarez, J. dos Santos, Sanchez, Pineda, Cervantes, Gutierrez, Herrera, Efrain Alvarez Forwards Pulido, Funes Mori, Corona, Lozano

Gerardo Martino has named a strong squad for the Gold Cup, with star players such as Napoli’s Hirving Lozano and Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera included.

Rogelio Funes Mori has been brought to the competition too after his switch of international allegiance from Argentina, while LA Galaxy duo Jonathan dos Santos and Efrain Alvarez will be pushing to start.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Talavera; O. Rodriguez, Salcedo, Sepulveda, L. Rodriguez; Edson Alvarez, Gutierrez, Herrera; Corona, Lozano, Funes Mori.

Position Trinidad & Tobago roster Goalkeepers Phillip, Frenderup, Foncette Defenders David, Peters, Gonzalez, Abu Bakr, Hackshaw, Jones, Justin Garcia, Hodge, Russell, Williams Midfielders Arcia, Hyland, Molino, Judah Garcia, Moore, Fortune II, Muckette Forwards Telfer, Joseph, Lee

Denmark-born goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup has been preferred to the veteran Marvin Phillip and looks likely to get the nod for the tournament.

Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molino is Trinidad and Tobago’s key player and they will look to him for inspiration.

Predicted Trinidad & Tobago starting XI: Frenderup; David, Jones, Russell, Peters; Hackshaw, Hyland, Judah Garcia, Molino; Telfer, Joseph.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Mexico results Trinidad & Tobago results Mexico 4-0 Nigeria (Jul 3) Trinidad & Tobago 1-1 French Guiana (8-7 P) (Jul 6) Mexico 3-0 Panama (Jun 30) Trinidad & Tobago 6-1 Montserrat (Jul 2) Mexico 0-0 Honduras (Jun 12) Trinidad & Tobago 2-0 St Kitts & Nevis (Jun 8) USMNT 3-2 Mexico (AET) (Jun 6) Bahamas 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago (Jun 5) Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica (5-4 P) (Jun 3) Puerto Rico 1-1 Trinidad & Tobago (Mar 28)

Head-to-head