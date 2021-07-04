mexico-vs-nigeria:-super-eagles-suffer-heavy-defeat-to-the-tricolor-in-the-united-states

It wasn’t a positive outing for the Super Eagles out there in the United States after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Mexico

Hector Herrera scored twice while Jonathan dos Santos and Rogelio Fumes Mori scored one each in the game

Anayo Iwuala made some brilliant runs on the flank but there was little cohesion in the team for him to be understood

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mexico thrashed Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4-0 in an international friendly game played at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, July 4.

The Tricolor got the game started on a very bright side with Atletico Madrid’s Hector Herrera opening the scoring for his South American side just after two minutes of action.

Hector made a run down the right side of the 18-yard box to jab the ball into the net but in the process of clearing the ball out, Nigerian defender played it into his own net to hand their hosts the lead in the second minute.

The moment Hector Bellerin opened the scoring for Mexico during their friendly game against Nigeria.

Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / bioreports

Source: Getty Images

They rattled Nigeria Professional Football League stars who were yet to settle to into the game with the early goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

And just when the Nigerian stars were still finding their feet in the game, Rogelio Fumes Mori doubled Mexico’s lead in the fourth minute and dominated most part of the game.

Though the home-based Eagles tried their best, they were just too quick to pass the ball and couldn’t hold possession for a straight 60 seconds or more.

The game got worse for them after Hector Herrera made it three for the hosts in the 52nd minute as he benefited from a rebound just outside of the 18-yard box.

Meanwhile, substitute Jonathan dos Santos also got his name on the scores sheet after a superb volley from close range to make it four for the South Americans.

Anayo Iwuala made some brilliant runs in the game but he doesn’t seem like he had anyone who understood his moves.

Ibrahim Sanusi also delivered some crosses and his deliveries were not engaged by his teammates with the Mexicans easily convert their defending to attacking moves and terrorising the Nigerian team.

Denmark to face England in Euro 2020 after dumping Czech out or the tourney

. earlier reported that Denmark are through to the semifinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship following their 2-1 triumph over Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on Saturday, July 3.

A goal each from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg were all Kasper Hjulmand’s men needed to advance to the last-4 stage of the tournament.

Patrik Schick increased his tally to five goals in the continental competition but his goal was not enough to save them from crashing out despite their spirited performance from start to finish.

Source: .