mexico-vs-france:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-preview

Each side brings experienced players into the Olympic Games, though El Tri has been forced to split their talent between tournaments

Mexico and France clash on Thursday as they begin their men’s Olympic campaigns in Tokyo.

Watch Mexico vs France on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

While France have included veterans such as Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin (who in a fun twist play club football in Liga MX) in a strong squad, Mexico have been required to split their talents between the ongoing Gold Cup and Olympics.

Editors’ Picks ‘Hell every day for six months’ – How ex-Man Utd star Heinze flopped as Atalanta United manager

‘He is a leader, a winner’ – World Cup dream driving Brazil icon Dani Alves towards Olympic gold

Humiliation: USWNT embarrassed in Olympic opener as Sweden sweep aside tournament favourites

Pedri, Dani Alves and 20 players to watch in the Olympic men’s football at Tokyo 2020

Still, the likes of Diego Lainez and Guillermo Ochoa make El Tri a formidable opponent.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year’s Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position France roster Goalkeepers Bajic, Larssonneur, Bernardoni Defenders Bard, Caci, Doukoure, Kalulu, Michelin, Pembele, Sagnan Midfielders Beka Beka, Gelin, Le Fee, Savanier, Thauvin, Tousart Forwards Gignac, Kolo Muani, Lihadji, Mbuku, Nordin

The French were disappointed to learn that the clubs of several top prospects including midfielder Eduardo Camavinga would not allow their players to go to Tokyo.

But they remain among the favourites to make a deep run in the tournament, with Gignac and Thauvin top candidates to lead the way in scoring.

Predicted France starting XI: Bernardoni, Michelin, Sagnan, Kalulu, Caci, Toussart, Savanier, Le Fee, Mbuku, Gignac, Thauvin.

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Jurado, Malagon Defenders Romo, Montes, Vasquez, Angulo, Sanchez, Lorona, Mora Midfielders Lainez, Cordova, Rodriguez, Alvarado, Antuna, Esquivel, Beltran, Erick Aguirre, Angulo Forwards Martin, Vega, Eduardo Aguirre

Mexico will be led in the attack by Lainez, who stood out in the Nations League earlier this summer. Henry Martin also participated in that tournament as part of El Tri’s front line.

The Olympic roster will have seen their compatriots advance to the knockout round of the Gold Cup and will look to replicate that feat.

Predicted starting XI: Ochoa, Erick Aguirre, Vasquez, Angulo, Sanchez, Antuna, Esquivel, Rodriguez, Romo, Lainez, Martin.

Olympic results

France won gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, while Mexico took home top honours in 2012.

This is France’s first appearance at the Olympics since 1996.