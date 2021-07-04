mexico-thrash-super-eagles,-score-twice-in-two-minutes 

The Super Eagles extended their poor record against Mexico and are yet to win a match against the El Tri. Photo: Instagram @ng_supereagles

Mexico continued their dominance over the Super Eagles, scoring twice in two minutes to thrash the West African team 4-0 in a friendly match early Sunday (Nigeria time).

Although Nigeria called up largely home-based players for the game at the imposing 77,500-capacity LA Coliseum, it was the sixth meeting between the two teams at the senior level. Mexico have taken the spoils thrice. The other matches ended in draws.

Mexico are fine-tuning plans for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Photo: Instagram @ng_supereagles.

Two goals in the second and fourth minute and another two in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ensured El Tri wrapped up preparations for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup on a sound footing.

Mexico dominated proceedings from the onset of the game and were justifiably rewarded when Atletico Madrid star Hector Herrera opened the scoring sheet, latching on to a corner kick from Jesus Corona.

Funes Mori then doubled the lead for his side, two minutes later, directing the ball to the top left corner.

The three-time African champions had no shots on target in the first half of the encounter with Gerardo Martino’s men stretching their supremacy into the second 45 minutes of the match.

Nigeria remain winless in their last eight friendly matches. Photo: Instagram @ng_supereagles

Herrera bagged his second goal of the night, hitting the ball low into the Nigerian goalpost in the 52nd minute of play.

Mexico were further rewarded for their impeccable display when Johnathan Dos Santos sealed victory for the North Americans with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.