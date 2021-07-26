mexican-state-suffers-as-cartel-drug-war-continues

-
Associated Press
More rain to hit China’s flood-ravaged Henan province
Forecasters Monday said more heavy rain is expected in central China’s flood-ravaged Henan province, where the death toll continues to rise. The Henan provincial meteorological observatory said the hard-hit cities of Xinyang, Zhumadian, Zhoukou, Shangqiu, Kaifeng, Puyang, Xinxiang, Hebi and Anyang are likely to see the heaviest downpours.
Reuters Videos
East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding
Typhoon In-fa made landfall in China on Sunday, forcing the city of Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions to cancel all flights and shutter businesses.Ahead of its arrival, state media showed rescuers evacuating villagers on lifeboats from floods, with hundreds waiting out the storm in temporary shelters.Central China is still reeling from record flooding earlier this week that killed at least 58 people and forced the relocation of more than 1 million others.Typhoon In-fa landed in the major eastern port city of Zhoushan midday Sunday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.China’s national weather service said its wind speed was up to 85 miles per hour and moving north at a speed of 9 miles per hour.It’s expected to hit Shanghai and reach the northeastern Jiangsu province by Sunday evening.Schools and markets were closed across the coast and road traffic was suspended unless necessary.Shanghai Disneyland announced it would close through Monday because of the weather, while Xinhua media reported the city’s Yangshan Port has evacuated hundreds of vessels.
Reuters
Italy reports five daily coronavirus deaths, 5,140 new cases
MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was almost unchanged at 5,140 from 5,143 on Friday. Italy has registered 127,942 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. Some 258,929 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 237,635, the health ministry said.
Associated Press Videos
California’s largest fire torches more homes
Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Saturday as the state’s largest wildfire intensifies and numerous other blazes batter the U.S. West. (July 25)
MarketWatch
‘Old,’ ‘Snake Eyes’ top slow weekend at the box office
Although both fresh offerings from major studios, moviegoers turned out in modest numbers on a weekend where there was the notable distraction of the Olympics as well as rising concerns about the delta variant.
Reuters Videos
Australians may face longer lockdowns after protests
Australia’s New South Wales reported this year’s second-highest daily COVID-19 case increase on Sunday.That comes a day after thousands of people gathered in Sydney to protest lockdowns. Those protests have stoked fears of a new wave of infections, and threats of a longer lockdown, in one of the nation’s most populous cities.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian condemned the protesters.”In relation to yesterday’s protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart. Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and it just broke my heart that people had such a disregard for their fellow citizens.”Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the protests reckless and self-defeating. “Millions of Sydneysiders who stayed home. They’re the ones who are bringing an end to the lockdown sooner. Not those who are putting themselves at risk, those around them at risk, particularly the police at risk, and that was a very selfish act.”New South Wales is struggling to control an outbreak that began in June, driven by the highly-contagious Delta variant.But despite four weeks of lockdown in Sydney, the numbers remain stubbornly high. Overnight, New South Wales reported two deaths, including a woman in her 30s with no pre-existing conditions. State leaders have blamed the government for a sluggish vaccine rollout, owing to supply shortages, and changing medical advice for AstraZeneca’s shots. To speed up the process, Canberra on Saturday updated its advice on that vaccine once again,urging anyone under the age of 60 to ‘strongly consider’ getting vaccinated with it. It had previously advised against AstraZeneca for anyone under that age due to concerns about blood clots.
Axios
Olympic gymnastics, explained
Gymnastics is one of the most popular Olympic sports. But unlike swimming (finish first!) or basketball (score more points!), it can be complex and difficult to follow.How it works: There are seven individual events for men and five for women.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMen: Floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar, individual all-around.Women: Floor exercise, vault, uneven bars, balanc
Reuters
Olympics-Skateboarding-After bruising loss, skater Huston says mental health takes precedence
U.S. skateboard star Nyjah Huston nursed his bruising Sunday loss in the inaugural men’s street event at the Tokyo Olympics, apologising to his supporters and extolling the importance of athletes taking care of their mental health after competitions. Huston, ranked no. 1 in the world in men’s street skating, came seventh in Sunday’s event in a major upset after he failed to land any of his last four tricks. Fellow American Jagger Eaton won bronze at the event, held in scorching https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-skaters-battle-under-brutal-tokyo-heat-inaugural-games-2021-07-25 temperatures, while Japan’s Yuto Horigome made history by winning the first gold medal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-horigome-wins-first-olympic-gold-skateboarding-2021-07-25 of skateboarding at the Olympics.
Reuters
UK minister apologises for urging people not to ‘cower from’ COVID
LONDON (Reuters) -British health minister Sajid Javid apologised for and deleted a tweet urging people to take a COVID-19 vaccine and not to “cower” from the virus, saying on Sunday he had made “a poor choice of word”. Javid, who replaced Matt Hancock as health minister last month after his predecessor stepped down for breaking COVID rules by kissing an aide in his office, had been criticised for using the word “cower” when tens of thousands in Britain have died from the virus and many are trying to keep safe. Britain, which has one of the highest official COVID death tolls, has shifted its strategy to fight coronavirus from using restrictions to limit its spread to opening up society in the hope vaccines will protect most people from serious illness.
Reuters
Shanghai region braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in central China
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.
Reuters
Analysis-Tesla’s plans for batteries, China scrutinized as Musk drops features
Tesla Inc has weathered the pandemic and supply chain crisis better than many of its rivals, achieving record deliveries last quarter. Those questions, demand in China and the financial effect of a Bitcoin sell-off will be high on investors’ minds when the electric vehicle company publishes results Monday. Last September, Musk announced an ambitious plan to produce its own battery cells with a new design and manufacturing process.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1979 Mercury Marquis 2-Door Sedan
As the creator of the now-much-overused term “Malaise Era” (which I say started in 1973 and ended in 1983, full stop), I have a certain affection for the big two-door Detroit cars of the late 1970s. When such a car is built on the very first model year of Ford’s long-lived Panther platform and I find one in a junkyard, I must document it. The 1979 Mercury Marquis is such a car, and this one was found in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard last month.