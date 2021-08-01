Mexican authorities burst 12 exchange firms – Cryptopolitan

TL;DR Breakdown

Mexican authorities burst 12 exchange firms involved in money laundering

Crypto continues to be big tool for money launderer

Mexican authorities has burst 12 local crypto exchanges said to have been involved in laundering money for the Jalisco drug cartel in the country.

The Financial Intelligence Unit, behind the burst operation got intelligent information that the exchange firms operated without any legal backing or authorization after which the exchange firms were uncovered.

Mexican authorities furious of cartel relationship with crypto

The Mexican FIU said it identified the 12 exchange firms after gathering intelligent information from different sources. Nieto Castillo – the head of the FIU raised suspicion that the firms might be related to criminals that employ digital assets in money laundering operations.

He also hinted that the exchanges may have a thing to do with drug cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

The cartel is a semi-militarized Mexican criminal group based in Jalisco which is headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, one of the world’s most-wanted drug lords.

Per the law in Mexico, the exchange firms if found guilty are liable to monetary penalty of up to $15,000.

However, for now, the Mexican authorities have identified three suspected criminal cases involving cryptocurrencies. One of them involved Nigerian citizens in Mexico City, who used to drain cryptocurrencies from Mexican victims and sent them to their home country.

Crypto drug baron nabbed in Spain

Whenever hard drug crimes are mention nowadays, it’s very difficult for it not to be linked one way or another with cryptocurrencies.

The pattern has been so for a long time with crypto and series of other crimes including terrorism financing, human trafficking among others.

Last year, the case of an anonymous Dutch narco dealer arrested in Spain was widely reported. The suspect was part of the notorious Cali cartel and represented the syndicate in Europe.

He was arrested amidst several luxuries like wristwatches, exotic cars believed to be proceeds of drugs and illegal crypto transactions are part of exhibits seized from him are credit cards connected to cryptocurrency accounts, computers, and cell phones.