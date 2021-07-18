-
The Telegraph
Rory McIlroy’s coach calls for double tee-off times at The Open to stop draw ‘unfairness’
The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma
Associated Press
Muncy hits 2 HRs, Buehler wins 10th as Dodgers beat Rockies
Max Muncy had two home runs and four hits, Mookie Betts had a homer among his four extra-base hits before leaving with a hip problem, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their fourth straight, beating the Colorado Rockies 9-2 on Saturday night. Muncy homered is his last two at-bats and finished with five RBIs. Walker Buehler (10-1) pitched seven strong innings to reach double digits in wins.
Associated Press
Stallings slam in 9th off Díaz rallies Pirates past Mets 9-7
Jacob Stallings hit a fly ball down the left field line and stood in the batter’s box. “I knew it had a chance because I got it in the air, but I didn’t know if I had enough of it,” the Pittsburgh Pirates’ catcher said. Stallings liked what he saw.
