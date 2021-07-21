mets-trade-of-billy-mckinney-to-dodgers-in-exchange-for-minor-league-of-carlos-rincon

Mets Billy McKinney swing 6/17 white jersey

The Mets announced on Wednesday afternoon that outfielder Billy McKinney was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Carlos Rincon.

McKinney, who designated for assignment by the Mets on July 16, hit .220 with five home runs, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored during his 39 games with the team. While his batting average may not have been very eye-opening, McKinney provided the Mets with a needed left-handed bat in the outfield as the team dealt with injuries to Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo.

The 23-year-old Rincon has played 63 games for Double-A Tulsa this season, slashing .263/.343/.470 with 12 home runs, 48 RBI and 33 runs scored. He was originally signed by the Dodgers in 2015 and has spent his entire career in their farm system.

Rincon will report to Double-A Binghamton.