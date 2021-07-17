mets-news:-trade-deadline-and-mlb-draft-buzz,-carlos-carrasco-takes-huge-step

SNY

2021 Mets draft review: 1st round pick Kumar Rocker shares expectations | Mets Prospective

This week on Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo dive deep into the Mets 2021 draft including the sequence of events that had to take place to get Mets first pick Kumar Rocker to them at #10. Joe also discusses the impact drafting Rocker has on his top 10 Mets prospects list and why Mets fans will need to show some patience with high expectations for Rocker. Joe and Jacob also have an exclusive interview with the Mets #1 pick where Kumar Rocker shares his excitement around being drafted by the Mets, what his journey up to this point has been like, what he knows about the current Mets, a quick personal scouting report, and why it's "crazy what the future can possibly hold" playing in NYC. Lastly, Joe provides some of the most interesting picks after round 1, and why a few young arms have Mets brass so excited.