-
Associated Press
Mets acquire left-hander Rich Hill from Rays
The pitching-thin New York Mets on Friday acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays got right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer in return. The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays.
-
SNY
Yankees vs Red Sox: Yankees futility against Red Sox continues with 6-2 loss | Yankees Post Game
A visibly frustrated Gerrit Cole struggled to find the right words to describe his performance on Friday night in Boston. He felt he made good pitches throughout and that the Rafael Devers home run he surrendered in the 5th inning came off a tough pitch to hit. Cole: ‘Devers is a special player…I’m not surprised he was able to hit it out’. The Yankees offense did Cole no favors, managing just six hits and going 1-9 with runners in scoring position.
-
-
Associated Press
Harper steals home, Wheeler looks strong in Phils’ 5-1 win
Zack Wheeler returned to his All-Star form for seven innings, Bryce Harper stole three bases, including home, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 Friday night. J.T. Realmuto hit his 10th homer and Jean Segura had a tiebreaking, two-run double in helping Philadelphia snap a three game losing streak. The Phillies moved ahead of Atlanta into second place in the NL East, four games behind the division-leading New York Mets.
-
-
Associated Press
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
Maria Taylor has joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired. NBC formally made the announcement during its primetime Olympic show Friday before a replay of the opening ceremony. ESPN and Taylor announced Wednesday that they could not agree on a new contract.
-
Associated Press
Brewers beat White Sox 7-1; La Russa, Anderson ejected
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa got ejected for the first time in a decade. Milwaukee’s Tyrone Taylor gave him even more reason to feel frustrated shortly afterward. Taylor hit a grand slam to cap the Brewers’ six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a 7-1 victory Friday night.
-