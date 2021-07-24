SNY

Yankees vs Red Sox: Yankees futility against Red Sox continues with 6-2 loss | Yankees Post Game

A visibly frustrated Gerrit Cole struggled to find the right words to describe his performance on Friday night in Boston. He felt he made good pitches throughout and that the Rafael Devers home run he surrendered in the 5th inning came off a tough pitch to hit. Cole: ‘Devers is a special player…I’m not surprised he was able to hit it out’. The Yankees offense did Cole no favors, managing just six hits and going 1-9 with runners in scoring position.